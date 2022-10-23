 

Fans Crack Up After Tina Knowles Gets Concerned With Instagram Caption of Solange's Son

Fans Crack Up After Tina Knowles Gets Concerned With Instagram Caption of Solange's Son
Instagram
Celebrity

Many online users cannot help but laugh at the businesswoman's interaction with her grandson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., after he writes song lyrics underneath his post.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tina Knowles-Lawson got concerned with the Instagram caption of her grandson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. However, once the businesswoman left a comment underneath his post, many online users couldn't help but laugh at it.

Julez, who is the son of {c=Solange Knowles], shared a photo of himself taken from behind. "Separated from hell by 1 degree," he penned in the accompanying message. "ima live forever like Walt Disney frozen yogurt Disney."

Upon learning of Julez's message, Tina took to the comment section to reply, "What does that mean? [a red heart emoji]." The 18-year-old then responded, "it's a song grandma."

A number of people found the interaction amusing. One person in particular jokingly wrote, "Grandmothers need to stay off social media lol sue probably was bout to call the pastor." Another quipped, "Don't make Mama Tina FaceTime you."

  See also...

A different user chimed in, "Grammy said NOT TODAY SATAN! Y'all know damned well Hell is a trigger word. And we all know grandmas thinking we living in our last days too?! Aht Aht She ain't havin it!" Someone else then added, "This why I block family. Cause don't come questioning me."

This arrived months after Julez got roasted on social media for sharing a snippet of his music. In a clip he posted on his TikTok account, the teenager could be seen sitting in what looked like a studio.

Wearing a pair of sunglasses and an Homme hoodie, he rapped over the beats, "I had to pack that heat/ She kept showing all the signs, but kept disturbing all my peace/ I'm trying to feed the game to n***as, but they always think it's sweet." He continued, "Just like Future said a while ago, the feds just did a sweep/ F**k the London drip, we gone get our clothes shipped out from Greece."

Unfortunately, many were put off by his arguably mediocre music. "He has too many resources for his music to be sounding like that," one person opined. "It's a hard NO for me," another reacted.

Some others suggested Jay-Z, the husband of Julez's auntie Beyonce Knowles, take him under his wings. They wrote comments like "Jay-Z come get yo nephew" and "Uncle Jay !!! Come help your nephew." A fifth user claimed, "Blue ivy could do better."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Alleges Quentin Tarantino Steals 'Django: Unchained' Idea From Him

Boosie Badazz Vents About Not Being Able to Buy a Firearm
Related Posts
Tina Knowles Trending on Twitter for Allegedly Popping Pills and Getting Drunk on Instagram Live

Tina Knowles Trending on Twitter for Allegedly Popping Pills and Getting Drunk on Instagram Live

Most Read
Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen
Celebrity

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating