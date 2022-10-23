 

Boosie Badazz Vents About Not Being Able to Buy a Firearm

Boosie Badazz Vents About Not Being Able to Buy a Firearm
The Baton Rouge native voices his frustration on Twitter nearly two months after he rapper in front of police after he was pulled over for speeding in Georgia.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) recently voiced his frustration on social media. Making use of Twitter, the "Set It Off" rapper vented about not being able to buy a legal firearm despite being a good citizen.

"IVE BEEN OFF PAROLE ALMOST 5 YEARS N I STILL CANT GET A LEGAL FIREARM !! I WAS FOUND NOT GUILTY OF MURDER I NEED A FIREARM !!" the 39-year-old fumed. "WHAT R THE LAWS N GEORGIA? I WAS Made a felon FOR 3rd Marijuana SMH I PAY TAXES N I VOTE BUT I STILL CANT PROTECT MYSELF? I need help to carry again frfr."

Nearly two months prior, Boosie turned to his Instagram page and uploaded footage of him spitting some bars in front of the cops after he was pulled over for speeding in Georgia. "They got me pulled over again so I'm finna perform a concert in front of the police," he explained in the first clip.

The Baton Rouge native then proceeded to taunt the Fairburn Police Department in the video. He performed two of his tracks, "Set It Off" and "F**k the Police."

"You wanna talk s**t, you wanna run ya mouth," Boosie rapped at the officers while filming from his phone. "You want some gangsta's front your motherf**king house, we'll set this b***h off."

Boosie then called the officers his "fans" and switched up to rap "F**k the Police" instead. "Cities, f**k 'em, narcotics, f**k 'em," he spit. "Feds, f**k'em, D.A.s, f**k 'em. We don't need you b***hes on our street, say with me, f**k the police, f**k the police! Without that badge you a b***h and a half n***a, f**k the police, f**k the police."

