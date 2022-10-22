Ariana Grande Glowing and Incredibly Youthful in New Selfies Amid 'Wicked' Filming

Instagram Celebrity

However, many social media users point out that the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker 'looks so old and young at the same time' as they hope she's alright 'mentally and physically.'

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is treating her fans to a series of stunning selfies. In the new social media posts, the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker, who's currently filming "Wicked", looked cute and incredibly youthful.

On Friday, October 21, the 29-year-old actress/singer turned to her Instagram Story to upload a series of mirror selfies. She looked radiant in the photo and video she shared to her 335 million followers.

In the first post, Ariana could be seen holding her phone up to take a quick mirror selfie. The "Positions" hitmaker held a small smile on her face as she rested her hand on top of her head for a simple pose.

In the pictures, Ariana donned a plain, black cropped tank top with ruffled straps. The Grammy winner completed her look with a tan coat. Her hair was pulled up into a stylish updo, allowing a few strands to fall loosely on the side of her face. She kept her makeup minimalistic, with a thin layer of black winged eyeliner and shiny pink glossy lips.

Ariana additionally shared a short Instagram reel where she filmed herself in a mirror as she sent a kiss to her fans and followers. The singer added a small caption on the video and simply typed out the words, "love you."

While Ariana appeared to be in a cheerful mood, fans noticed that she looked tired. "She looks so old and young at the same time it's like I can't describe it," one person commented after the pictures were re-posted by Hollywood Unlocked, "I hope she's alright, like mentally & physically."

"Looking very young ! & Concernably thin around the neck area.. but as long as she's healthy," another Instagram user added. Someone else chimed in, "She looks old but young at the same time. Looking a little stressed, hopefully she's ok [red heart emoji]."

Ariana has been cast to portray the role of Glinda in "Wicked", which will be split into two separate parts, one released in 2024, and the other half the following year. "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey has also been cast to play the character of Fiyero.