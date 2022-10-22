 

Ariana Grande Glowing and Incredibly Youthful in New Selfies Amid 'Wicked' Filming

Ariana Grande Glowing and Incredibly Youthful in New Selfies Amid 'Wicked' Filming
Instagram
Celebrity

However, many social media users point out that the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker 'looks so old and young at the same time' as they hope she's alright 'mentally and physically.'

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is treating her fans to a series of stunning selfies. In the new social media posts, the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker, who's currently filming "Wicked", looked cute and incredibly youthful.

On Friday, October 21, the 29-year-old actress/singer turned to her Instagram Story to upload a series of mirror selfies. She looked radiant in the photo and video she shared to her 335 million followers.

In the first post, Ariana could be seen holding her phone up to take a quick mirror selfie. The "Positions" hitmaker held a small smile on her face as she rested her hand on top of her head for a simple pose.

In the pictures, Ariana donned a plain, black cropped tank top with ruffled straps. The Grammy winner completed her look with a tan coat. Her hair was pulled up into a stylish updo, allowing a few strands to fall loosely on the side of her face. She kept her makeup minimalistic, with a thin layer of black winged eyeliner and shiny pink glossy lips.

  See also...

Ariana additionally shared a short Instagram reel where she filmed herself in a mirror as she sent a kiss to her fans and followers. The singer added a small caption on the video and simply typed out the words, "love you."

While Ariana appeared to be in a cheerful mood, fans noticed that she looked tired. "She looks so old and young at the same time it's like I can't describe it," one person commented after the pictures were re-posted by Hollywood Unlocked, "I hope she's alright, like mentally & physically."

"Looking very young ! & Concernably thin around the neck area.. but as long as she's healthy," another Instagram user added. Someone else chimed in, "She looks old but young at the same time. Looking a little stressed, hopefully she's ok [red heart emoji]."

Ariana has been cast to portray the role of Glinda in "Wicked", which will be split into two separate parts, one released in 2024, and the other half the following year. "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey has also been cast to play the character of Fiyero.

You can share this post!

Keith Nally Fires Back at James Corden After He Insists on Not Doing 'Wrong' in Restaurant Drama

Jennifer Coolidge Would Love to Join 'Riveting' 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Related Posts
Ariana Grande Rallies Behind Jamie Lee Curtis in Condemning Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Ariana Grande Rallies Behind Jamie Lee Curtis in Condemning Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on 'Wicked' Set in London

Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on 'Wicked' Set in London

Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty Wins Allure's 2022 Best of Beauty Award One Year After Its Release

Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty Wins Allure's 2022 Best of Beauty Award One Year After Its Release

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'