 

Jennifer Coolidge Would Love to Join 'Riveting' 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Expressing her interest in the Bravo reality series, the 'White Lotus' star says she would do the show to impress her gay friends, who are so 'obsessed' with it.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Coolidge would join the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to impress her gay friends. The 61-year-old actress is known for her roles in "Legally Blonde" and "American Pie" but would join the likes of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton on the Bravo reality series, which follows the lives of affluent women based in the Californian city, because she finds it "riveting."

She told E! News, " 'Beverly Hills' is riveting. It is riveting for many reasons. All the gays that I have are obsessed with it, so I would go on that one. Lisa Rinna is such a good villain. So I like that [franchise]."

Each of the women on the series uses a catchphrase to describe their character and Jennifer previously revealed she had decided on what her own would be if she were offered a place on the show. She said, "It would be 'If any of you girls say anything c**** to me, I'm gonna beat the s**t out of you!' "

Meanwhile, Jennifer is reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid in "The White Lotus", which follows a group of vacationers at a holiday resort in Hawaii and teased that the second season will see her character having "a lot of trouble" with a man.

She said, "Lots of trouble with a guy, with the dude. I met this amazing dude in 'White Lotus' one. He had this terrible cough, and I was like, 'When is this gonna go away so we can really have some fun?' Then he gets rid of the cough, and then we get to Sicily, and he's kinda cold and snotty. He's really bumming me out."

