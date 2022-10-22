Keith Nally Fires Back at James Corden After He Insists on Not Doing 'Wrong' in Restaurant Drama

Instagram/Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The Balthazar owner, who previously called out the late-night TV show host for his 'abusive' behavior at his restaurant, accuses the comedian of lying after he claimed that he didn't do 'anything wrong.'

AceShowbiz - Balthazar owner Keith Nally reacts fiercely to James Corden's recent interview in which he talked about his restaurant fiasco. Keith, who previously called out the late-night TV show host for his "abusive" behavior at his restaurant, accused James of lying after he claimed that he didn't do "anything wrong."

In a new social media post, the restaurateur asked James to "come clean" about his behavior. "I've no wish to kick a man when he's down," the 71-year-old wrote in the Friday, October 19 Instagram post. "Especially one who's worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday's NY Times that he hadn't done 'anything wrong, on any level,' was he joking?"

"Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn't do it," he continued blasting "The Late Late Show with James Corden" host. He added, "I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean. If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong."

Concluding his message, Keith, who is known as "The Restaurateur Who Invented Downtown", wrote, "If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I'll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.

Keith's scathing post arrived after James called the restaurant drama "silly." Speaking with The New York Times to promote his upcoming Prime Video series, "Mammals", the British star said, "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]?"

"I was there. I get it," the 44-year-old comedian further noted. "I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly... I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication."

Prior to this, Keith slammed James over his treatment of staff, calling him "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago." According to Keith, "Corden was extremely nasty" to Balthazar manager G after he found hair on his dish. James allegedly said, "Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far."

Additionally, James reportedly had criticized Keith's staff after his wife's eggs were allegedly not prepared to her liking during brunch. He detailed, "Mr. Corden's wife ordered an egg yolk omelet with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G."

"The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad," he continued. "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server, 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!' "

However, Keith later claimed James has already called him and "apologized profusely." He went on to reveal that the TV host is no longer banned from his restaurant, adding, "Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances."