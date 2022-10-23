Celebrities Who Made Public Plea for Exes to Return

Pexels/Pixabay Celebrity

Showing regrets after breakups, some stars don't hesitate to get on their knees and beg while making big gestures publicly to win back their beloveds' hearts.

AceShowbiz - Celebrities, just like others, make some mistakes in their lives sometime and that includes hurting people whom they love. Showing regrets after breakups, some stars didn't hesitate to get on their knees and beg publicly to win their exes back.

These celebrities took great lengths when making a public plea for their exes to return. Some stars opted to use their music to voice their desperation, while some others personally made major gesture to get back together with their exes.

Here are ten celebrities who weren't shy about trying to win back their beloveds' hearts in such a public way.

1. Robin Thicke to Paula Patton Cover Images/KYLE ROVER Robin Thicke turned to music when he tried to win ex-wife Paula Patton back as he named his 2014 album "Paula". The record included weepy tributes to Patton like the bluntly named single "Get Her Back". Not stopping there, the "Blurred Lines" hitmaker issued onstage plea at the 2014 BET Awards before performing "Forever Love". He said at the time, "I'd like to dedicate this song to my wife and say 'I miss you' and 'I'm sorry.' " Despite his effort, Paula wasn't impressed and the former couple ended their custody battle in August 2017. Robin is now happily married to wife April Love Geary.

2. Aaron Carter to Hilary Duff Cover Images/Media Punch/Michael Simon Also in 2014, Aaron Carter showed regrets after his romance with Hilary Duff ended almost a decade prior. Making use of his Twitter account, Aaron called the former Disney star the love of his life. "Don't be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever Like me," he tweeted, adding, "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don't care what ANY of you think." Aaron's public plea apparently did nothing to Hilary. The "Lizzie McGuire" star told Cosmopolitan that the singer "reaching out through social media" was "ridiculous." She added, "But then people do it all the time, like Chris Brown and [Karrueche Tran]? Come on, guys. Keep it between text messages." Hilary is now married to Matthew Koma, with whom she shares two children. She also has a son from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

3. Chad Johnson to Evelyn Lozada Instagram Chad Ochocinco tried to get back with ex-wife Evelyn Lozada after she filed for divorce in 2012 following an alleged physical altercation. Showing his remorse, the former NFL star had a few inks of Evelyn's face. The calf tat also displays her name, "Eve," below the picture. Chad additionally wrote on Twitter, "Divorce? Child please… that's my WIFE." Unfortunately for Chad, the "Basketball Wives" star insisted that no one can repair their brief marriage. The pair's divorce was finalized in 2012.

4. Nick Jonas to Miley Cyrus Cover Images/Michael Simon Nick Jonas is another musician who poured his hearts into music. When he wanted to woo Miley Cyrus back, the Jonas Brothers singer wrote "Wedding Bells" which was about the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker's then-impending nuptials with Liam Hemsworth. "No, I don't wanna love/ If it's not you/ I don't wanna hear the wedding bells prove/ That we can't try one last time," he sang. The two exes have now moved on as Nick is married to actress Priyanka Chopra.

5. Amber Rose to Wiz Khalifa Cover Images/Chiva/INFphoto.com Amber Rose dedicated a lengthy Instagram message to Wiz Khalifa following their breakup back in 2014. In the now-deleted 2015 post, the model insinuated that the "See You Again" rapper was her everlasting love. "My #ManCrushEveryday you know what it is … We went wrong somewhere and even if we never ever get back together (Even tho I pray, dream and hope we do) he will forever be the love of my life. I'm sick of putting on a front like I'm happy without him. I'm not," so she wrote. The pair remain "best friends" as they co-parent their son Sebastian.

6. Chris Brown to Karrueche Tran Cover Images/Vince Flores Chris Brown was missing his on-and-off girlfriend Karrueche Tran and he made it sure that everyone knew about it. The R&B singer professed his love for the model on his verse on a remix of Zayn Malik's "Back to Sleep". "Now where you been, it's been a year," he sings. "Baby I ain't seen you, you know I miss you/ Baby let me love you back to sleep once more/ But I just wanna tell you I'm sorry/ For f**k round with Keisha and MaKayla You want me to say your name girl?/ Okay, Karrueche!"

7. Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez Cover Images/Aik Arshamian/INFphoto Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez used to be one of the biggest celebrity couples until they split for good. The "Peaches" hitmaker previously confirmed that his heartfelt ballad "Nothing Like Us" was dedicated to the former Disney darling during their then on-and-off romance. On the song, the Canadian star croons, "Cause nothing can ever, ever replace you/ Nothing can make me feel like you do There's nothing like us, there's nothing like you and me I gave you everything, baby, everything I had to give/ Girl, why would you push me away?" The pair were on and off until 2015 and got back together briefly in 2017. Now, Justin is married to Hailey Baldwin.

8. Lamar Odom to Khloe Kardashian Cover Images/Erik Jordan Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2013. While the Good American founder has moved on from the former L.A. Lakers player, the latter apparently is still hoping things ended differently for their romance. The former basketball player often made public plea for the reality TV star to be back in any given opportunity. During his appearance on "Celebrity Big Brother", "I miss you and I hope to get to see you soon." He added, "I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt about my ex-wife last night I wish I could take that time back. I miss her so much."

9. Offset to Cardi B Cover Images/Media Punch Offset was not ready to lose Cardi B. The Migos rapper crashed the "Bodak Yellow" femcee's Rolling Loud festival set in Los Angeles to beg her to reignite their romance back in 2018. In a video circulated online, stagehands rolled out three boxes that spelled out "Take Me Back Cardi" in flowers. Offset then came out while holding a bouquet of white flowers. Speaking into the microphone, he said, "In front of the world, I love you." Cardi did eventually take Offset back as they are now officially married.

10. Kanye West to Kim Kardashian Cover Images/Palace Lee Joining the "I Want You Back" club was Kanye West. The "Donda" artist made use of his performance at "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert with Drake in December 2021 to win back ex Kim Kardashian's heart after she filed for divorce earlier that year. During the concert, the Yeezy designer performed multiple hits, including his song "Runaway". He altered the intro as he rapper, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly." Despite his effort, Kim was dead set to split from him.