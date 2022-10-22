Nicki Minaj Will Attend 2023 Grammys Despite 'Super Freaky Girl' Category Complaints

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Music

Earlier this week, the Harajuku Barbie spoke out against the Recording Academy for moving her hit track out of the Rap category and placing it into Pop category.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has made it clear that she would still attend the 2023 Grammy Awards after publicly calling out the Recording Academy. The Trinidadian femcee's statement came a few days after she complained about the categorical placement of her "Super Freaky Girl" song.

Telling E! News, the Harajuku Barbie said, "Yeah, why not? I'm not a coward." She further explained, "I feel like I am in a really good space and therefore, why not? Why not put on a beautiful dress and cover my big boobs and show off my big old butt. Why not go and flaunt it?"

"If I were to be officially nominated, of course, I'll come by," Nicki pointed out. "Why wouldn't I? I would come to cheer on the other people that are nominated. There are a lot of artists that I would love to see win Grammys for the first time next year."

Nicki later explained that she's not that "angry." The "Anaconda" spitter said, "I think sometimes people think that I'm more 'angry' than I am." She went on, "I could be heated about something right now or this second and five minutes from now, I'll forget about what I just spoke about."

Nicki later stressed that she's not afraid to speak her truth and pound the alarm when it comes to her experience in the music industry. "I put in a lot of work," so said the Grammy-winning artist. "I own the right to speak on my own workplace, my own culture. I owned it. You know why? I sit down myself. I put together my own music. I write my own songs. I sit there with every mix of the song, the master. I am so much more into music than just a few raps or lines on the song."

Nicki further noted she's not the only artist to speak out about her experience in the music industry, highlighting that her words tend to make more headlines than other performers. "It's become anything Nicki Minaj says is so taboo," she said. "They changed the rules for Nicki Minaj all the time. They seem to forget how many rappers have beef with each other, how many rappers have called out."

On October 13, Nicki aired out her disappointment about not being considered for any rap categories on Instagram Live and Twitter. She made the ultimatum that if "Super Freaky Girl" wasn't going to be considered for any rap categories, neither should Latto (Mulatto)'s "Big Energy". She also believed that she's "sabotaged."

A few days later, it's unveiled that despite Nicki's "Super Freaky Girl" not being listed in Rap categories, her name is "listed five times" in Rap categories. According to Variety, Nicki's "Do We Have a Problem?", which has a featured appearance from Lil Baby, is one of the songs placed in the rap category on the Grammy ballot, up for Best Rap Performance.



"Blick Blick", a track Nicki shares with Coi Leray, is in contention for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. In the meantime, Nicki's song "Love in the Way", featuring Yung Bleu, is in contention for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.