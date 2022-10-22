Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

Words are the Brazilian supermodel has hired Tom Sasser, a top divorce lawyer in Florida and the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero and Roy, to take on the NFL star.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are seemingly gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle. If a new report is to be believed, the marriage split between the NFL star and the Brazilian supermodel is getting "very nasty."

On Friday, October 21, Page Six reported that things are getting messy between the couple amid rumors of their divorce. A source spilled to the outlet, "Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight."

"Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody," the so-called insider went on adding, "But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."

It's also reported that Gisele has hired the top divorce lawyer in Florida. Insiders told the outlet that the 42-year-old model hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy.

The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has handled a stable of high-profile clients including Tiger Woods in his divorce with Elin Nordegren. Tom also represented Jeff Gordon in his bitter 2003 divorce from his wife Brooke which turned into a battle over the NASCAR driver's net worth but was ultimately settled.

News of the couple having hired divorce lawyers first emerged earlier this month. A source told Us Weekly, "Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded. They have still been at odds with each other. They are still living apart."

A different insider, however, argued that the two are still on speaking terms, telling PEOPLE, "Gisele has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues." In the meantime, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Tom is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family.

While neither of the duo nor their reps has confirmed that they are ending their 13-year marriage, Gisele appeared to give a clue as to what actually led to the separation. Last week, she was caught liking an Instagram post made by influencer Jay Shetty. The post featured a quote that read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Reacting to Gisele's cryptic social media gesture, relationship expert Jo Hemmings said she believes Tom made Gisele feel "neglected and unloved." Jo explained to The Sun, "Inconsistency can also be confusing and unsettling in a relationship and it may be that Tom is unsure of how he feels and what he does want from life, which will make Gisele feel neglected and unloved."

In other news, it's said that Gisele threatened her husband multiple times to end their 13-year marriage over football. TMZ reported that the former Victoria's Secret Angel "hoped Tom would retire from football" on "several occasions" due to fears over concussions.

However, recently Tom made it clear that he has "no retirement in my future." He said during a press conference on October 20, "Well that's really why I'm here, I'm here to announce, finally, you guys have pushed me to the brink. I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have."