 

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Opens Up About Secret Miscarriage on 'Midnights' Track

'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' serves as the fifteenth track of 'Midnights' (3am Edition), which was dropped at 3 A.M. after the midnight release of the original version of Taylor's 10th studio album.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has sparked chatter after releasing the second bonus track of her new album, "Midnights". Fans believed that the Grammy-winning singer opened up about a secret miscarriage in the lyrics of "Bigger Than the Whole Sky".

On the tune, the 32-year-old beauty laments a heartbreaking loss. "No words appear before me in the aftermath/ Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears/ Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness/ 'Cause it's all over now, all out to sea," she sings in the first verse.

In the chorus, Taylor chants, "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye/ You were bigger than the whole sky/ You were more than just a short time/ And I've got a lot to pine about/ I've got a lot to live without." She continues, "I'm never gonna meet/ What could've been, would've been/ What should've been you."

It remains to be seen what inspired Taylor to write the song. However, one fan questioned on Twitter, "Did Taylor Swift write 'Bigger than the whole sky' about a miscarriage because."

"Heads up to my fellow miscarriage mamas: Bigger Than The Whole Sky off Taylor Swift's new album (one of the bonus tracks) is rough," another penned. "I'd suggest listening with some tissues when you're not already feeling raw."

"Bigger Than the Whole Sky" serves as the fifteenth track off "Midnights" (3am Edition). It was dropped at 3 A.M. after the midnight release of the original version of "Midnights".

Following the arrival of her 10th studio album, Taylor treated fans to a chaotic music video for "Anti-Hero". The clip begins with the singer trying to run away from a number of ghosts. However, she turns out to find her doppelganger and they later party hard together. As the clip transitions, she becomes a 50-foot giant who crashes a dinner party.

In a certain scene, Taylor is dead. Her future sons, played by actors Mike Birbiglia and John Early, are busy talking about the inheritance instead of mourning her passing. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis stars as Tay's daughter-in-law, whom she fears "kills her for the money."

