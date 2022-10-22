 

Trevor Noah Hopes to See 'Wonderful' Dua Lipa More After NYC Dinner Date

Trevor Noah Hopes to See 'Wonderful' Dua Lipa More After NYC Dinner Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Levitating' singer herself also doesn't shy away from gushing over the comedian when he appears on her podcast, describing him as her 'very special guest.'

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Trevor Noah isn't hiding his admiration for Dua Lipa. Weeks after he was spotted having a dinner date in New York City with the "Levitating" hitmaker, the comedian declared that he hopes to see the "wonderful" singer more.

The 38-year-old comic showered the musician with praises while appearing on the "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast on Friday, October 21. "I said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So, now that means if I see her, my life is going well,' " he said.

"Now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is going exceptionally well," the TV personality continued. "You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light, just in the spaces that everybody's in."

Trevor went on to recall, "I remember when you performed... I feel like I saw you - were you in Ukraine maybe? You did the Champions League final! I remember you came on to perform and it was so weird. I remember people were like, 'Who the hell is that?' " He then added, "I was like, 'It's Dua Lipa!' "

  See also...

"It's all these old men who've come to watch a football game and they're just like, 'Who is this person?' And then now there's no one in the world who doesn't know you," he further raved. "I think that journey is what a lot of people don't know about is how gradual and incremental that process is."

Dua herself also didn't shy away from gushing over Trevor. He called "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" host "amazing" and described him as her "very special guest." She also admitted that she watched his "monologues on TikTok all the time."

Dua and Lipa sparked dating rumors in late September after they were caught packing on PDAs during a dinner date at Miss Lily's in NYC. However, the singer already clarified that she's currently single.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," the 27-year-old declared earlier this month on her podcast. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

You can share this post!

George Clooney Initially Thought Having Twin Babies at Age 56 Was 'Disaster'

Todd Chrisley's Son Chase Feels 'Luckiest' After Being Engaged to GF Emmy Medders
Related Posts
Trevor Noah Spotted Embracing Female Friend During Catch Up Post-Minka Kelly Split

Trevor Noah Spotted Embracing Female Friend During Catch Up Post-Minka Kelly Split

Trevor Noah Pays Tribute to His Late Grandmother

Trevor Noah Pays Tribute to His Late Grandmother

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Trevor Noah Praised for His 'Classy' Response to Kanye West's Racial Slur

Trevor Noah Praised for His 'Classy' Response to Kanye West's Racial Slur

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake