 

George Clooney Initially Thought Having Twin Babies at Age 56 Was 'Disaster'

George Clooney Initially Thought Having Twin Babies at Age 56 Was 'Disaster'
The Drew Barrymore Show
Celebrity

The 'Ticket to Paradise' actor admits his initial reaction when he first learned wife Amal was pregnant with not just one but two babies was 'terrified.'

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - George Clooney was scared of becoming a father to twins at the age of 56. Marrying human rights lawyer Amal, 44, in 2014 and welcoming twins Ella and Alexander two years later, the 61-year-old actor admitted that he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one.

"That wasn't part of the plan. Amal's sister has twins too! We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid," he said when speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

  See also...

"[To] look at the picture of the kid. And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What? It was such a disaster. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then! I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me!"

The "Ticket to Paradise" star also recalled how his agent knew he was "going to marry" Amal shortly after they met but wasn't entirely sure himself.

He said, "Well it's funny she came to the house in Como with a friend of hers to visit and immediately I was like…' The funniest thing is Bryan Lourd my agent called me, he had just met Amal at some other thing and she was like, 'Yeah I am going to go to Como with a friend of mine. There's a girl coming to your house that you are going to marry.' was like, 'You're an idiot. You know that's not going to happen.' And then in comes Amal and we stayed up all night talking and I started writing her a bunch of letters."

You can share this post!

Ron Masak Died of Natural Causes at Age 86

Trevor Noah Hopes to See 'Wonderful' Dua Lipa More After NYC Dinner Date
Related Posts
George Clooney Reveals Why He's 'Not Allowed' to Give Marriage Advice to Anyone

George Clooney Reveals Why He's 'Not Allowed' to Give Marriage Advice to Anyone

George Clooney Regrets Teaching His Kids Italian, Reveals How Son Roasted Him Over Batman

George Clooney Regrets Teaching His Kids Italian, Reveals How Son Roasted Him Over Batman

George Clooney and Wife Amal Never Clash Since They Got Married

George Clooney and Wife Amal Never Clash Since They Got Married

George Clooney Hails 'Magical' Wife Amal Ahead of 8th Wedding Anniversary

George Clooney Hails 'Magical' Wife Amal Ahead of 8th Wedding Anniversary

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake