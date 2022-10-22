 

Kris Jenner Hails Kim Kardashian 'the Most Beautiful Woman Inside and Out' on 42nd Birthday

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch sings high praise in a glowing tribute to her second daughter Kim on social media as the latter has just turned 42 years old.

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner has sent Kim Kardashian a happy 42nd birthday. A mother to Kim, Kourtney, 43, Khloe, 38, and 35-year-old Rob with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian as well as Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25, with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, the 66-year-old matriarch took to social media on Friday, October 21 to pay tribute to her "little girl" on her special day.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything (sic)," she wrote on Instagram alongside a reel of old home video footage showcasing Kim throughout the years.

"The Kardashians" star went on to add that Kim - who was previously married to Kanye West and has children North, nine, Saint six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with him - is an "amazing mommy" herself and loves her "more than [she] could ever know."

She added, "You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!"

"You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of. Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do. I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy."

