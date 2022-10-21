Adam Levine Goes Shirtless in Music Video for The Rudeboyz's 'Ojala' ft. Maluma

Music

The track serves as the debut single of The Rudeboyz, which consists of two producers Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londono.

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine won't let his cheating scandal overshadow his music. On Thursday, October 20, the Maroon 5 frontman released his first Spanish song "Ojala" with The Rudeboyz and Maluma.

The track arrived with its music video, in which Adam goes shirtless while singing his verse. At some points, the former coach of "The Voice" gathers with his collaborators during a night out. There is also footage of different women showing off their sexy moves.

"Ojala" serves as The Rudeboyz's debut single. Speaking of the track, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londono said, "We are initiating a new chapter of our career as producers-artists alongside Maluma and Adam Levine. 'Ojala' is a romantic and danceable record where we joined forces with Maluma to continue his incredible musical legacy accompanied by Adam Levine who sings in Spanish for the first time."

In his own statement, Maluma shared, "My colleagues and friends Kevin and Chan (The Rudeboyz) are amazingly talented." He added, "They have grown in the music industry alongside me, collaborating together for over 10 years; and it makes me very happy to be part of this their first single as artists and alongside the great Adam Levine."

The track arrived weeks after Adam faced cheating allegations. He was first exposed by Instagram model Sumner Stroh before other multiple women came up with similar accusations. However, the musician's marriage to his wife Behati Prinsloo remains strong.

Adam, however, has denied the allegations. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life (sic)," the singer, who has been married to the model since 2014, declared in a statement on Instagram.