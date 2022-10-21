 

Adam Levine Goes Shirtless in Music Video for The Rudeboyz's 'Ojala' ft. Maluma

Music

The track serves as the debut single of The Rudeboyz, which consists of two producers Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londono.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine won't let his cheating scandal overshadow his music. On Thursday, October 20, the Maroon 5 frontman released his first Spanish song "Ojala" with The Rudeboyz and Maluma.

The track arrived with its music video, in which Adam goes shirtless while singing his verse. At some points, the former coach of "The Voice" gathers with his collaborators during a night out. There is also footage of different women showing off their sexy moves.

"Ojala" serves as The Rudeboyz's debut single. Speaking of the track, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londono said, "We are initiating a new chapter of our career as producers-artists alongside Maluma and Adam Levine. 'Ojala' is a romantic and danceable record where we joined forces with Maluma to continue his incredible musical legacy accompanied by Adam Levine who sings in Spanish for the first time."

  See also...

In his own statement, Maluma shared, "My colleagues and friends Kevin and Chan (The Rudeboyz) are amazingly talented." He added, "They have grown in the music industry alongside me, collaborating together for over 10 years; and it makes me very happy to be part of this their first single as artists and alongside the great Adam Levine."

The track arrived weeks after Adam faced cheating allegations. He was first exposed by Instagram model Sumner Stroh before other multiple women came up with similar accusations. However, the musician's marriage to his wife Behati Prinsloo remains strong.

Adam, however, has denied the allegations. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life (sic)," the singer, who has been married to the model since 2014, declared in a statement on Instagram.

You can share this post!

Chris Brown Unveils 'Under the Influence' Music Video Three Years After the Song's Release

Akon Doesn't Know He Gave French Montana a Fake Watch Because He Paid $5,000 for It
Related Posts
Adam Levine's Sexting Scandal Makes His Relationship With Behati Prinsloo 'Stronger'

Adam Levine's Sexting Scandal Makes His Relationship With Behati Prinsloo 'Stronger'

Male Celebs Who Slid Into Fans' DMs With Flirty Texts

Male Celebs Who Slid Into Fans' DMs With Flirty Texts

It's 'All Good' Between Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Despite His Cheating Scandal

It's 'All Good' Between Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Despite His Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine Joined by Wife Behati Prinsloo at His First Live Show Since Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine Joined by Wife Behati Prinsloo at His First Live Show Since Cheating Scandal

Most Read
Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career
Music

Drake Only Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Dreamy Music Video for 'Where We Started'

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Dreamy Music Video for 'Where We Started'

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Nicki Minaj to Release New Album This Year Following 'Super Freaky Girl' Success

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

Lana Del Rey Cautions Fans Against Her Leaked Photos and Songs After Laptop Gets Stolen

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

See Lil Baby's Response to Rumors of Feud With Migos

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Zoe Kravitz Has Co-Written Songs on Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights'

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Visuals Delivers Powerful Messages About Body Positivity

Saucy Santana Twerks on Lil Nas X on Stage While Performing Unreleased Collaboration

Saucy Santana Twerks on Lil Nas X on Stage While Performing Unreleased Collaboration

Carrie Underwood Disappointed by Some of Her Fave Artists After Hearing Them Perform Live

Carrie Underwood Disappointed by Some of Her Fave Artists After Hearing Them Perform Live

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige Dominate 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige Dominate 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Nicki Minaj Blasts Current New Artists for Lacking Originality

Nicki Minaj Blasts Current New Artists for Lacking Originality