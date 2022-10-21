Chris Brown Unveils 'Under the Influence' Music Video Three Years After the Song's Release

Music

The RnB crooner released the track, which is included in the extended edition of his ninth studio album 'Indigo', back in 2019 but it has become viral on TikTok in recent months.

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown celebrated the success of "Under the Influence" by giving fans a special treat. The R&B crooner released a new music video for the track on Thursday, October 20, three years after the song's release.



In the visuals, red-haired CB sings his verses while dancing with scantily-clad women in a desolate warehouse. "Baby, you can, ride it, ooh, yeah," he sings. "Bring it over to my place and you be like, 'Baby, who cares?' but I know you care, bring it over to my place/ You don't know what you did, did to me, your body lightweight speaks to me/ I don't know what you did, did to me, your body lightweight speaks to me."

"Under the Influence" appears in the extended edition of his ninth studio album "Indigo". The track became viral on TikTok in recent months, which prompted CB to release it as a single on September 6.

With the song, CB became the first R&B singer in history to have more than fifty Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after it debuted at No. 36 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in the week ending September 24. In addition, the tune peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Global 200, marking CB's first Top 10 on the Global 200 chart since the chart was introduced in 2020.

CB himself just dropped his latest album, "Breezy", in August. However, in July, the ex-boyfriend of Rihanna fumed about the lack of support for the project. "JULY 8th breezy deluxe album. Not that is matters," he penned on Instagram Story. "SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME."

"CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it)," CB went on arguing, before pointing out, "Chris drops album [a bunch of cricket emojis]." In a follow-up Story, he added, "I'm back on my gangsta s**t. It's BRACKIN at all Times."