 

Akon Doesn't Know He Gave French Montana a Fake Watch Because He Paid $5,000 for It

Akon shares his story after the Moroccan-American rapper divulged a year ago that the singer gave him the watch as a birthday gift.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Akon has finally addressed French Montana's claim about him giving the latter a fake watch. When offering his clarification, the "Lonely" singer claimed he wasn't aware that it was not the original one because he paid $5,000 for it.

"I get the watch I put one on, he came and said, 'I got something for you bro,' " the 49-year-old recalled when appearing on Real 92.3's "Cruz Show" this week. "He was happy, I was happy. We lit, we lit."

"Now mind you I'm not really knowing there's specific brands [of] watches and all that, I wasn't really a watch guy," he noted. "I just saw something I liked that looked nice and I got it. French clearly went to his jeweler and got it checked out, and the jeweler was like, 'Yo, this is fake.' "

"He was like, 'What do you mean fake?' " Akon continued sharing. "I was like, 'What do you mean fake? The s**t tick, don't it? The s**t work, right?' "

"Not only was I upset because I paid, like, five grand for each watch… In my mind that was expensive for a watch," the Senegalese-American musician added. "But obviously for a Hublot that was no money, that was a huge discount. … So I'm like, 'This ungrateful a** n***a."

Akon's interview did not go unnoticed by French. Sharing a clip of the sit-down on Instagram, the "Unforgettable" emcee jokingly wrote, "I forgive u my brudda U still owe me a real watch," along with a series of crying laughing emojis.

French previously divulged that Akon gave him the watch as a birthday gift. "He had given me a Hublot so it wasn't iced out," he recounted when speaking to DJ Akademiks at that time. "And you know, I like s**t with diamond son it, so I took it to my jeweler... I was like, 'Yo, can you switch this for me? Akon gave it to me for my birthday.' He looked at me and was like, 'What you mean? Akon did not give you this, my guy.' "

French later confronted Akon for the fake watch gift. "So I call him and said, 'Kon, my jeweler said this is fake. Say it ain't so.' He was like, 'What?! Let me call the jeweler,' " he continued. While he called Akon "my guy," he added that he is "still waiting for the real one."

