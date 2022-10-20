Tia Mowry's Ex Insists He Loves His Family and Wife Despite Divorce

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

Cory Hardrict claims he has nothing but love for estranged wife Tia after she filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage and two children together.

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry's ex Cory Hardrict insists he "loves his wife" amid their divorce. The 42-year-old actor broke silence about his feelings after his wife - who rose to fame alongside twin Tamera in the 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom "Sister, Sister" - has filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

"It's love, y'all. Love y'all for real," he told fans in an Instagram Live on Tuesday, October 18. "I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love," he added.

His comments come after Tia, 44, insisted that she is "doing fantastic" since the split. Speaking at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala, she said, "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed, I feel very honored to be here. I am all about women empowerment and supporting women."

The "Twitches" star - who has 11-year-old Cree and four-year-old Cairo with her estranged husband - went on to add that she has been "overwhelmed" by the support she has received by friends and fans alike since the news.

She explained, "I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received. I'm so grateful of the community and the fans that I have. I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing... it has just been [amazing]."

"I feel so blessed! The kids are doing amazing. Cairo, she is so wonderful. She's awesome... and they're all so happy. And that means the world to me, my children."

Earlier this month, the star revealed she was splitting from "All American, Homecoming" actor Cory and insisted, while separations are "never easy," she is looking forward to the future. She said, "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."