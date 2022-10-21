 

Scott Disick Plans to Stay 'Low-Key' After Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Scott Disick Plans to Stay 'Low-Key' After Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Cover Images/Instagram/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 39-year-old socialite, who dated reality star Kourtney from 2005 until 2015, is reportedly keen to avoid any 'drama' since she married Travis Barker earlier this year.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick is trying to "stay out of trouble" following Kourtney Kardashian's wedding. The 39-year-old socialite, who dated reality star Kourtney from 2005 until 2015, is reportedly keen to avoid any "drama" since she married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May this year.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Scott has been chill and low-key lately." The insider also revealed that Scott, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with Kourtney, has "been doing his best to stay out of any trouble or drama and just be a great dad."

The claims come just weeks after the Poosh founder explained that she was "upset" when Scott, who initially appeared alongside Kourtney and her famous family on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" in 2007, was brought into the first season of Hulu series "The Kardashians" earlier this year because it impinged on the build-up to her "fairy tale" wedding.

  See also...

The reality TV star previously explained, "I was upset they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it. And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is. I didn't initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we're so used to the way that we've done things for so long and it's been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included."

"Think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairy tale. And I was like, 'Why can't we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?' I get it's TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, 'You wouldn't do this to anyone else,' " she continued.

You can share this post!

Pete Davidson and Former 'SNL' Co-Star Kenan Thompson to Reunite on 'Bupkis'

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip
Related Posts
Scott Disick Teams Up With Penelope for Funny TikTok About Parents Helping Kids With Math Homework

Scott Disick Teams Up With Penelope for Funny TikTok About Parents Helping Kids With Math Homework

Scott Disick's Relationship With the Kardashians Allegedly Gets Worse After Kourtney's Wedding

Scott Disick's Relationship With the Kardashians Allegedly Gets Worse After Kourtney's Wedding

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart Allegedly Have Been Dating 'for a Few Months'

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart Allegedly Have Been Dating 'for a Few Months'

Scott Disick Injured in Single Roll-Over Car Accident in Calabasas

Scott Disick Injured in Single Roll-Over Car Accident in Calabasas

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head