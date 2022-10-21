Scott Disick Plans to Stay 'Low-Key' After Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Cover Images/Instagram/Media Punch Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick is trying to "stay out of trouble" following Kourtney Kardashian's wedding. The 39-year-old socialite, who dated reality star Kourtney from 2005 until 2015, is reportedly keen to avoid any "drama" since she married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May this year.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Scott has been chill and low-key lately." The insider also revealed that Scott, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with Kourtney, has "been doing his best to stay out of any trouble or drama and just be a great dad."

The claims come just weeks after the Poosh founder explained that she was "upset" when Scott, who initially appeared alongside Kourtney and her famous family on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" in 2007, was brought into the first season of Hulu series "The Kardashians" earlier this year because it impinged on the build-up to her "fairy tale" wedding.

The reality TV star previously explained, "I was upset they chose to take my fairy tale and include that part of it. And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is. I didn't initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we're so used to the way that we've done things for so long and it's been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included."

"Think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairy tale. And I was like, 'Why can't we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?' I get it's TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, 'You wouldn't do this to anyone else,' " she continued.