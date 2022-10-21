 

Listen to NBA YoungBoy's Collab Single With Nicki Minaj 'I Admit'

Listen to NBA YoungBoy's Collab Single With Nicki Minaj 'I Admit'
The new track appears on the Baton Rouge rapper's latest album 'Ma' I Got a Family', which was released just one day after he celebrated his 23rd milestone.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has recruited Nicki Minaj for his new album, "Ma' I Got a Family". The rapper enlisted the help of the Trinidadian-born femcee on the track called "I Admit".

"To me, that's just solid/ You want my heart and you got it/ It never gon' matter will they trust me/ Wish you standin' on side of me," so reads YoungBoy's verse. "She know I'm gang-bangin' violent/ And know I got plеnty bodies/ Run to the stage, YoungBoy in thе buildin'/ Got the backend, tryna turn up this s**t."

Meanwhile, Nicki's lyrics read, "I know you slime, I know you ain't lackin', you violent/ Them n***as ran down on yo' homie, now, you slidin'/ If I don't pick up when you call, you gon' be wildin'/ But, I just pray you make it home." They add, "Real n***as don't play with a bad b***h, ain't finna risk that/ Soon as I give into him, he finna get my name on his next tat'."

YoungBoy dropped "Ma' I Got a Family" on Friday, October 21, one day after he celebrated his 23rd birthday. It marks the Baton Rouge native's fifth project in 2022. He dropped "Colors" mixtape in January and a collaborative project with DaBaby titled "Better Than You". He unleashed "The Last Slimeto" in August and "3800 Degrees" mixtape earlier this month.

The new album consists of 19 tracks in total, including "Pop Out", "Rain", "Sedated", "Get Right", "Right Now", "McQueen", "Ben Lomond Mountain" an "Kentrell Talk". Aside from Nicki, YoungBoy teams up with Yeat for "I Don't Text Back".

One week prior, YoungBoy's engineer Jason "Cheese" Goldberg revealed that the MC is now putting out together a collaborative album with only artists from Baton Rogue, Louisiana. In a video, he made the call for all artists from the "On My Side" spitter's hometown to reach out to him if they're interested in being featured on YB's next album.

"Calling all Baton Rouge artists," Cheese said in clip. "I just got word from Top, he wants to drop a tape with all of you guys on there." As for the criteria, it's not that extensive as he said, "No matter who you are, if you're from Baton Rouge try to get a hold of me. Let's put together a project of everyone from out there."

