NBA YoungBoy Plans Collaborative Album With Baton Rogue Artists Only

The 'Bandit' hitmaker's engineer Jason 'Cheese' Goldberg takes to Instagram to drop the news via a video of him making the call for all artists from the 22-year-old star's hometown to join the project.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is serious about promoting his hometown. Always being proud of his roots, the rapper is now putting out together a collaborative album with only artists from Baton Rogue, Louisiana.

His engineer Jason "Cheese" Goldberg dropped the exciting news via a video shared on Instagram. In the clip, he made the call for all artists from the "On My Side" emcee's hometown to reach out to him if they're interested in being featured on YB's next album.

"Calling all Baton Rouge artists," Cheese said in the video. "I just got word from Top, he wants to drop a tape with all of you guys on there." As for the criteria, it's not that extensive as he said, "No matter who you are, if you're from Baton Rouge try to get a hold of me. Let's put together a project of everyone from out there."

"Send the info. Everybody that knows me, send their info. Let's put together a project of everybody from out there," Cheese went on encouraging. "Top wants to promote it. Top wants to get on two songs with the fans' help. So get at me."

Many of YoungBoy's fans were excited with the prospect of getting new music from the star soon. "This man not playing with y'all. N***a finna drop [six] maybe [seven] tapes in a year," one person reacted to the news. Another praised him, "Real goat man. Nothing like this guy in the rap game today."

Still, there were some people who didn't see it as a good idea. "we don't want the Louisiana type of rap mane wdf," one of them said. Another remarked, "This is becoming overwhelming." Someone else claimed, "That n***a lyn YB can't even put them on all there [too] much beef."

YoungBoy just released his fifth studio album of the years "3800 Degrees" on October 7. It boasts 13 tracks, featuring Shy Glizzy, E-40 and Mouse On Tha Track among other guest artists.