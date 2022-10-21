 

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'
The 'Jimmy Cooks' rapper takes to his page to post a series of pictures from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance though it's his selfie that catches most people's attention.

AceShowbiz - Drake is being roasted on the Internet after sharing a new selfie on Instagram. On Thursday, October 19, the "In My Feelings" rapper took to his page to post a series of pictures from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance at this year's Morehouse and Spelman homecoming.

One of the photos saw Drake posing with Jack Harlow, while another pictured a dollar bill with LeBron James on it. "built the foundation, curved the temptation, deaded the speculation, all in hopes to hear you say congratulations, but all i heard was more complaining," so the "Nothing Was the Same" artist wrote in the caption.

However, it was Drake's selfie that caught most people's attention. Drizzy was seen rocking his curly hair, which was pushed back by a Nike headband. The picture, which was taken from such a high angle, also saw the Canadian star sporting a sly smirk.

The said snap was reposted on Twitter and received over 1,500 quote tweets in just over an hour as many clowned him for it. "[Kanye West] calls this guy the greatest of all time and then he does this," one user commented. Someone else claimed that "Drake been going through an identity crisis for 10 years." One person likened Drake to "that bad b***h you knew in HS, during spirit week," while another user asked, "Why he posing like a 16 yr old girl."

The questionable selfie aside, Drake most recently made headlines after he revealed that he once got paid just $100 to open for Ice Cube during one of his first live performances. On Wednesday, October 19, the "Jimmy Cooks" hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to share a receipt from his 2006 gig which took place at the since-closed Kool Hause in Drizzy's hometown of Toronto.

The original post comes from the Flyer Vault, a museum dedicated to the documentation of Toronto club history. The museum penned alongside the receipt, "On August 19, 2006, Ice Cube headlined the Kool Haus with supporting act Drake in what was likely his first ever concert. The Boy got paid a handsome sum of $100 and performed cuts from his debut mixtape 'Room For Improvement' which was released earlier that year. Classic history!"

In his Story, Drake shared some words of encouragement to other artists who are pursuing their music careers. "This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now...keep going," the 35-year-old hip-hop star said.

