 

Saucy Santana Twerks on Lil Nas X on Stage While Performing Unreleased Collaboration

Instagram
Music

The 'Material Girl' rapper and the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker finally perform their unreleased collaboration 'Down Souf H*es' after months of teasing their fans.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Saucy Santana definitely knows how to turn up the heat. The "Material Girl" rapper twerks on his collaborator Lil Nas X on stage while they're performing their unreleased single "Down Souf H*es" together.

On Wednesday night, October 19, the hip-hop artists finally performed their song live at Nas X's "Long Live Montero Tour" stop in YouTube Theater, Los Angeles after months of teasing fans. At first, Nas X performed alone before he welcomed Santana on stage to perform the unreleased banger.

For the show, Nas X dressed in a gold crop top and was surrounded by his shirtless backup dancers. Santana, in the meantime, sashayed on stage in a bubblegum pink skirt, top and hat. At one point, Santana even twerked on Nas X and the crowd erupted into screams.

  See also...

It was quite the night for Nas X. Before taking the stage, the "Industry Baby" performer reportedly told fans he needed a little extra time to prepare after throwing up backstage. "Can y'all hear me? I just vomited so give me five minutes. It's not a joke," he said to the audience, per Rolling Stone. "Give me a second."

Nas X entered the stage 10 minutes later and performed "Panini" before addressing the reason for his slight lateness once again. "When I say I vomited, I wasn't joking," the 23-year-old star assured fans, pointing to a cup on the stage that would've been used for any retching incidents, though luckily none occurred during the concert.

That wasn't the first time Nas X had to pause a show to complete some personal business backstage. During a concert in Atlanta last month, he told fans from backstage that he was in the midst of pooping and would be back in "like a minute or two."

"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s**t, so please forgive me. But I'm gonna be like a minute or two, and I'll be right back," said the Grammy winner in an audience member-filmed clip posted on September 29.

The following day, Nas X reposted the video on Twitter. The "THATS WHAT I WANT" hitmaker then tweeted, "lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."

