 

Kodak Black Blasts 'Crazy' Kanye West, Supports Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Election

Kodak Black Blasts 'Crazy' Kanye West, Supports Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Election
Facebook/Cover Images/Freddie Baez/CNP
Celebrity

Fans, meanwhile, have mixed responses to the 'Wake Up in the Sky' rapper's remarks as some note that Ye and Donald are both bad options when it comes to president.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black slammed fellow rapper Kanye West amid the controversy surrounding the "Gold Digger" spitter. During an Instagram Live session on Thursday, October 20, the "Super Gremlin" rapper made it clear that he doesn't want Ye to be the president of the United States and that he wants Donald Trump instead.

"Kanye West, man, you're a** bats**t crazy," said Kodak, who is an avid fan of Donald. "You is not finna be no damn president. Chill with that s**t."

He also warned the "Donda" artist not to run in the 2024 presidential election. "Don't be talkin' 'bout Jay-Z and [Beyonce Knowles] 'bout to back your campaign in 2024. Uncle Trump finna be back in that office, that's a real one," he continued.

"They need to let Trump be president forever," the rapper went on to say. He also noted that "them n***as in Korea don't let" their leaders only stay in office for four years.

  See also...

Fans, meanwhile, had mixed responses to Kodak's remarks. One user understood Kodak's passionate speech as saying, "Listen If the president took me out of jail because of my letter I'm supporting him too." Someone else doubted that Yak would be making the same statements if Donald didn't grant him clemency, writing, "If Trump didn't pardon him, would he be saying the same bs he spewing now?!!"

Some others insinuated that Kanye and Donald are both bad options when it comes to president. "They're the same person though. They have the exact same personality. So whats the difference," one person said. Another comment read, "If it's between trump and Ye and m fukin moving out this country."

Meanwhile, one user agreed with Yak. "I actually agree with him! Honestly Trump was one of the best presidents I experienced!" the person said.

Kodak has been showing support for Donald after the latter granted the hip-hop star prison pardon in 2021. "I'm a real one, Trump a real one," Kodak gushed in a virtual interview with TMZ last March. He also showed off an autographed MAGA hat he got from Donald after his release.

The "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter then shared what he and Donald shared in common. "We geminis. His birthday's two days after mine," he bragged.

You can share this post!

Post Malone Twists Ankle Weeks After Falling Into Another Hole on Stage

Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy 'Willing to Die There' While Fighting in Ukraine War
Related Posts
Kodak Black Clowned After Getting Flirty With GloRilla

Kodak Black Clowned After Getting Flirty With GloRilla

Kodak Black Accused of Stealing Saucy Santana's Song 'Walk' Over Identical Lyrics

Kodak Black Accused of Stealing Saucy Santana's Song 'Walk' Over Identical Lyrics

Kodak Black Delays New Album 'Kutthroat Bill' After Calling for BET Boycott

Kodak Black Delays New Album 'Kutthroat Bill' After Calling for BET Boycott

Kodak Black Calls for BET Boycott After Losing Song of the Year to Latto

Kodak Black Calls for BET Boycott After Losing Song of the Year to Latto

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head