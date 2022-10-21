Post Malone Twists Ankle Weeks After Falling Into Another Hole on Stage

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Music

In a video from his 'Twelve Carat Tour' stop in Atlanta, the rapper is seen in pain after accidentally injuring his ankle while performing his hit 'Psycho'.

AceShowbiz - Post Malone has suffered another onstage injury. The "Sunflower" hitmaker twisted his ankle while performing at his "Twelve Carat Tour" stop in State Farm Arena, Atlanta weeks after falling into another hole on stage.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, October 20, the 27-year-old rapper could be seen tripping, but catching himself before falling down. He tried to continue performing, but soon began limping and got down to his knees to finish his song "Psycho".

In another video posted to Twitter, Post addressed the situation. "Tell you what, there's little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out, which is pretty f**king badass," he said in the clip. "I just twisted up my ankle a little bit over that hole there."

"So if my dance moves aren't 100 percent, you've gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen," Posty further told the audience. The Grammy-winning artist then concluded, "I'mma do my best."

A month earlier, Posty injured himself during his St. Louis show after he fell into an onstage hole meant for his guitar. The "I Like You" rapper cracked three ribs, causing him to postpone his Boston show.

"Boston, I love y'all so f**king much," Post wrote in a social media statement at the time. "On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before."

Posty further explained that he was "having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move." He added, "We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight. I'm so f**king sorry."

A few days later, Post announced that his "Twelve Carat Tour" in Cleveland continued as planned. He wrote on September 27, "Cleveland, I will be singing the F**K outta some songs tonight [face with steam from nose emoji] see y'all tonight [love emoji]." When hitting the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, however, he admitted he was playing through the pain and still trying to heal.

Earlier this month, Posty looked better than ever. When entertaining the crowd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the "I Like You" rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, could be seen dancing around with a bra onstage.

Then on October 10, Posty took to the stage at the TD Garden in Massachusetts and apologized to his Boston fans with free customized T-shirts. "I'm so f**king sorry and I just wanted to say thank you for coming out tonight ladies and gentlemen. It means the f**king world to me," he told the crowd.