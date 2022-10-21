Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy 'Willing to Die There' While Fighting in Ukraine War

Instagram Celebrity

The grandson of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy takes to social media to reflect on his time joining Ukraine's International Legion despite having zero military experience.

Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Conor Kennedy, who was famously in a brief relationship with Taylor Swift in 2012, was moved to take action to help Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. The 28-year-old grandson of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy has revealed that he had been fighting in the war and was "willing to die there" for the cause.

Conor recently took to Instagram to share his experience joining Ukraine's International Legion despite having zero military experience. Along with a picture of his friend Nick in combat gear, he wrote, "Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day."

"I didn't want my family or friends to worry, and I didn't want to be treated differently there," the Kennedy scion continued. "Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn't a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front."

Conor admitted the war was "scary," but he feels "lucky" to be able to return home. "My time in Ukraine wasn't long but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary," he divulged. "But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial. My friends there know why I had to come home. I'll always owe them for their example. I know I'm lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again."

Highlighting fellow soldiers and Ukrainians, Conor said, "This war, like all others, is horrific. The people I met were the bravest I have ever known. My fellow legionnaires - who came from different countries, backgrounds, ideologies - are true freedom fighters. As are the citizens I knew, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against oligarchy, and toward a democratic system."

"They know this isn't a war between equals, it's a revolution. This war will shape the fate of democracy in this century," the nephew of filmmaker Rory Kennedy noted. He went on asking people to help the Ukrainians, "For now, I'll only urge you to help in your personal capacity. Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies. Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can't be asked to act alone."

Conor did not say how long he was in Ukraine, nor did he say when exactly he was in the country. He, however, went MIA from Instagram for several months since he last posted in April, before returning with the post about his military service.