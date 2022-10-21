 

Joy Behar Shocks 'The View' Co-Hosts After Claiming She's Had Sex With 'a Few Ghosts'

Joy Behar Shocks 'The View' Co-Hosts After Claiming She's Had Sex With 'a Few Ghosts'
The TV personality/comedienne, who just turned 80 earlier this month, makes the confession when discussing footage of a woman who claimed to have 'sexual ghosts' in her home.

AceShowbiz - Joy Behar has made a shocking revelation on "The View". Her co-hosts were left stunned after she claimed she's had sex with "a few ghosts" in the Thursday, October 20 episode of the daytime talk show.

Joy made the confession when discussing footage of a woman who claimed to have "sexual ghosts" in her home. "If you have sex with a ghost, can you get pregnant?" Sara Haines first asked, to which the TV personality/comedienne replied, "I've had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant."

The panelists couldn't help but laugh upon hearing Joy's statement. Whoopi Goldberg then chimed in, "I'm just gonna let that ride. I don't know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I'm going to let it ride."

Joy, who celebrated her 80th earlier this month, did not offer further details about the matter. The actress, however, has been married to her second husband Steve Janowitz since 2011.

A few years ago, Joy divulged that she has "tons and tons" of "sex dreams" and not just about her spouse. "I never had a sex dream about a famous person," she shared at that time. "It has to be somebody I either slept with once or am sleeping with presently or somebody I know."

That aside, Joy recently told PEOPLE that she isn't planning to retire in the near future. "I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she stated. "I have no plans to retire."

"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," Joy continued. "Sometimes I don't believe that, as I've been here since the beginning, but we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!"

