 

Tom Brady Issues Apology After Facing Backlash for Comparing Football to Military

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback expresses his remorse after saying he almost looks at 'a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military.'

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has regretted his recent comments. Having faced backlash for comparing football to the military, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback issued a public apology during a press conference on Thursday, October 20.

"Before we start, can I say one thing? Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military and it was a very poor choice of words," the 45-year-old said. "And I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way. I apologize."

Asked to elaborate on what he meant by his previous statement, Tom said, "To be honest, I don't really want to expand on it too much." He went on to note, "I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It's two different things and I shouldn't have made the comparison."

Tom made the remarks in the Monday, October 17 episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast. When speaking with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, he said, "I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military... And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.' And there's only one way to do it."

"Whatever you may say - 'Oh, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season' - the reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over," he continued. "And as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done."

Prior to this, Tom was caught yelling expletives at his teammates amid rumors he and his wife Gisele Bundchen are heading for divorce. "You're so much better than the way you're f**king playing," he reportedly said at the moment caught by FOX's live broadcast. In a postgame news conference, the athlete noted, "We all got to do a better job."

Prince Harry Never Heard of Word 'Therapy' in Royal Family

Jenna Ortega Left Without Hot Water During Covid-19 Pandemic
