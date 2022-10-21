 

Jenna Ortega Left Without Hot Water During Covid-19 Pandemic

Jenna Ortega Left Without Hot Water During Covid-19 Pandemic
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Wednesday' actress reveals she and her co-stars had to take cold shower while filming 'The Addams Family' spin-off outside the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ortega was forced to take cold shower during the COVID-19 pandemic. While shooting the title role in Netflix series "Wednesday" in Romania when the pandemic broke out, the 20-year-old actress explained that the entire cast was left without hot water in their accommodation because there were no repair workers available to fix a faulty boiler.

"I mean, we were out there for seven, eight months in Romania. I was alone. People were going down with COVID left and right. The entire cast never had any hot water," she said.

"The boilers in two of my apartments were broken, so I always took cold showers. Everything was closed because you couldn't do anything. It feels like we survived something. I wear that as a badge of honor now. I won't be able to compare that to anything else."

  See also...

The former "Jane the Virgin" star - who appears in "The Addams Family" spin-off series alongside the likes of Christina Ricci and Catherine Zeta-Jones - added that she would "call her parents in a panic" every night whilst on the shoot because she found it very "stressful and confusing" being so far away from home.

She told Interview magazine, "I would call my parents every night in a panic because I felt like it was different from any job I had ever done before where I typically have that time to sit into the character."

"I got out to Romania and we started training and shooting immediately. We didn't really have time for rehearsals. I remember it being very stressful and confusing. I did the best I could, but that's probably the most overwhelming job I've ever had."

You can share this post!

Tom Brady Issues Apology After Facing Backlash for Comparing Football to Military

Chrishell Stause's Beau G Flip Dishes on Key to Surviving Long-Distance Romance

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head