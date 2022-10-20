 

50 Cent Blames His Ex for Son Marquise's 'Entitlement' Amid Feud Over Child Support

50 Cent Blames His Ex for Son Marquise's 'Entitlement' Amid Feud Over Child Support
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Power' co-creator doesn't believe his eldest son is sincere with his request to have a sit-down with him, claiming that the 26-year-old is seeking 'attention' with the interview.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has blasted his ex Shaniqua Tompkins as he addressed his ongoing social media feud with their son Marquise Jackson. Addressing the dispute over child support payment, the rapper blamed his ex and Marquise's mom for the 26-year-old's "entitlement."

During his virtual interview with "The Breakfast Club", Charlamagne Tha God mentioned that Marquise wanted to sit down with his father, but Fif doesn't think his son was sincere with his request. "No he doesn't," he responded. "See, Charlamagne, you would call me. You don't call TMZ to say you want to sit down. Think about it, man. You know, he wants some attention, and it's okay he can have as much of that as he wants."

The rapper-turned-TV producer then claimed Marquise has been "trained" to believe what he said in his recent TMZ interview "for a long time." He argued, "You don't just wake up and say, 'Oh well I don't believe what I've been believing forever.' When I said that he's entitled, really it's his mom's entitlement but it's been filtered."

  See also...

Fif then detailed his issue with Marquise's mom. "I told you I was giving half a million dollars a year, they go through the paperwork they see half a million dollars a year. At that point, she still was expecting more. This is why I took out child support," so he claimed.

"You don't usually sign up for child support, like, I took myself to child support. Because she wasn't understanding that I'm already giving you more than you're supposed to get. Then, when it turns into the $6,700, that's not enough. It's never gon' be enough."

The Queens native went on blasting Shaniqua, "She don't wanna work, she need to get a job. She didn't hear me... They just live in the moment." He insisted that he doesn't feel the "pressure or resentment that men feel with child support," because he wants to take care of his children "when the problems happen."

You can share this post!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in 4 Months After On-Set Injury

Mystikal Hires Forensic Experts After Asking Judge to Reconsider Bond in Rape Case
Related Posts
50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

50 Cent's Son Responds to His Diss and First Birthday Shout-Out in 26 Years

50 Cent's Son Responds to His Diss and First Birthday Shout-Out in 26 Years

50 Cent Trolled by His Son With 'Raising Marquise' Meme After Child Support Complaint

50 Cent Trolled by His Son With 'Raising Marquise' Meme After Child Support Complaint

50 Cent Responds to His Son's Diss Over Child Support Payment

50 Cent Responds to His Son's Diss Over Child Support Payment

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head