50 Cent Blames His Ex for Son Marquise's 'Entitlement' Amid Feud Over Child Support

The 'Power' co-creator doesn't believe his eldest son is sincere with his request to have a sit-down with him, claiming that the 26-year-old is seeking 'attention' with the interview.

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has blasted his ex Shaniqua Tompkins as he addressed his ongoing social media feud with their son Marquise Jackson. Addressing the dispute over child support payment, the rapper blamed his ex and Marquise's mom for the 26-year-old's "entitlement."

During his virtual interview with "The Breakfast Club", Charlamagne Tha God mentioned that Marquise wanted to sit down with his father, but Fif doesn't think his son was sincere with his request. "No he doesn't," he responded. "See, Charlamagne, you would call me. You don't call TMZ to say you want to sit down. Think about it, man. You know, he wants some attention, and it's okay he can have as much of that as he wants."

The rapper-turned-TV producer then claimed Marquise has been "trained" to believe what he said in his recent TMZ interview "for a long time." He argued, "You don't just wake up and say, 'Oh well I don't believe what I've been believing forever.' When I said that he's entitled, really it's his mom's entitlement but it's been filtered."

Fif then detailed his issue with Marquise's mom. "I told you I was giving half a million dollars a year, they go through the paperwork they see half a million dollars a year. At that point, she still was expecting more. This is why I took out child support," so he claimed.

"You don't usually sign up for child support, like, I took myself to child support. Because she wasn't understanding that I'm already giving you more than you're supposed to get. Then, when it turns into the $6,700, that's not enough. It's never gon' be enough."

The Queens native went on blasting Shaniqua, "She don't wanna work, she need to get a job. She didn't hear me... They just live in the moment." He insisted that he doesn't feel the "pressure or resentment that men feel with child support," because he wants to take care of his children "when the problems happen."