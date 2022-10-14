50 Cent's Son Responds to His Diss and First Birthday Shout-Out in 26 Years

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Power' co-creator roasts his son Marquise Jackson on his 26th birthday after the latter called him out several times for allegedly not giving him enough child support payments.

AceShowbiz - At least 50 Cent still remembers his son's birthday. Amid Marquise Jackson's complaint over $6,700 monthly child support, which he deemed not enough for living in New York City, the rapper has roasted his son on his 26th birthday.

On Thursday, October 13, Fiddy included a personalized dig at Marquise in a promo for his ongoing European tour. The clip saw the 47-year-old soaking in the tub of his luxury hotel and turning on the TV, only to see Marquise's infamous interview where he called out his father.

Livid, 50 Cent mumbled to himself, "This n**a's crazy. You 25 years old, why you still talking about child support?" before he got up from the tub and answered the door. As he opened the door, G-Unit members Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda teased Fif, begging him for their own $6,700 payments.

Seeing this, Marquise was partly amused as it marks the first time his estranged father gave him a birthday shout-out. "Hol on wait did my pops post me on my birthday today!" he wrote on his own Instagram along with several screenshots from 50 Cent's video.

"Wow he never shouted me out for my birthday this the 1st time," he claimed. "And I thought them dudes eat when u say eat u must not be telling them to eat pops because having old N***as begging at your door is SAD. I'm never going out like that. #ImYouDAD."

Marquise further clapped back at his father by sharing a scene from "Power", in which Michael Rainey Jr.'s character murders his dad Ghost.

Just hours before the roast, Marquise came up with another offer to his father, asking to have a one-on-one meeting with the hip-hop star. "If you're up for it, I'm up for it. I'm definitely willing to sit down with him so I can hear his perspective and gain a little bit of understanding," he told TMZ. "We're both men at the end of the day - we should be able to agree and disagree and it not be a problem."

Marquise admitted he's not sure what to expect if they have a sit-down, adding, "Maybe we could just gain understanding of each other, maybe we could understand each other a little bit better, and maybe that's what a better situation looks like. But I can't tell you exactly what it should look like or what it would look like."