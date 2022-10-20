'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Casey Woods Hasn't Walked in 4 Months After On-Set Injury

Instagram TV

The 37-year-old creative director previously shocked everyone when he fainted and eventually left season 8 of ABC's 'The Bachelor' spin-off series due to a medical injury.

AceShowbiz - "Bachelor in Paradise" star Casey Woods details how bad his ankle injury is. The 37-year-old creative director, who left the ABC show's season 8 due to a medical injury, shared on Instagram that he hasn't walked in 4 months after he injured himself on the show.

In the Monday, October 17 Instagram Story post, Casey described himself as "one sad guy." He additionally revealed that he still has three broken bones after three operations. In a follow-up post, he added, "Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven't walked in over 4 months."

Casey, who shocked everyone when he fainted on the show, further discussed the incident during his appearance on "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "I've never had a fainting spell before... It honestly happened in a matter of seconds. The last thing I remember is turning to Rodney and saying, 'I feel dizzy. I think I'm going to pass out.' And then I woke up on the ground," he recalled. "... I open my eyes. I don't realize that my ankle is just destroyed. I actually tried to get up and that's when I say, 'Oh my God.' "

"They quickly put me in the ambulance, which I did not fit in. I'm 6'3" and I literally had a third of my body hanging over," Casey continued. "They had a sweet EMT holding my ankle and we had 30 minutes of unpaved roads. My leg is just going up and down. If it wasn't so painful it would've been the funniest thing you've seen in a Zach Galifianakis movie or something."

Casey revealed that when he arrived at the hospital in Mexico, "they have to put [him] under [to] do a reduction on my ankle, which is basically putting it back in place. They wrapped me up, put me in a splint, threw me on an airplane." Doctors later discovered that he had broken all three bones in his ankle. "This insane, unexpected [thing], a bad break, as the expression goes," Casey said.

He went on to say that he had to wait for three weeks before he could even get surgery because the swelling was so bad. "[For] a little over a month, [for] 23 hours a day [I was] in bed, leg up, couldn't do anything. Thankfully, my loving parents took me in and took care of me in that time and I couldn't be more grateful," he shared.

Casey returned home to Miami, Florida after he finally underwent the surgery. He hoped to be able to start walking on a cane again but things didn't go as he wanted. "They did X-rays, they said, 'One of your bones has shifted just a little bit and we really feel like we can make sure you're 100 percent [in the] long run if we give you another surgery,' " he shared. Despite everything, Casey's grateful that he didn't hit his head on anything.