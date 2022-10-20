 

Mystikal Hires Forensic Experts After Asking Judge to Reconsider Bond in Rape Case

In September, the multi-platinum-selling hip-hop artist pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman and illegally possessing drugs at his home.

AceShowbiz - Mystikal is preparing a defense ahead of the rape case trial. The multi-platinum-selling hip-hop artist and his legal team have hired forensic experts after asking a judge to consider another bond.

On Tuesday, October 18, the "Danger" rapper's attorney Joel Pearce told AllHipHop, "Some of the most important data in this case is trapped in a mobile phone and social media providers." The lawyer added, "I immediately contacted Garrett Discovery to formulate a plan to capture the data so that justice can be served."

Garrett Discovery's CEO Andrew Garrett proclaimed his team will examine digital evidence to determine the facts in Mystikal's case. "Law enforcement and prosecutors have the ability to search homes, arrest and jail those whom they feel are guilty," Andrew said. "This comes with a great responsibility, but unfortunately, with high caseloads and mounting pressure, we often see cases that are not well developed or have come to the wrong conclusion. Attorney [Joel's] relentless pursuit of the truth will leave no stone unturned."

Prior to that, it's reported that Mystikal asked a judge to reconsider bond while he awaits trial. Per WBRZ, attorneys representing the musician, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, presented several motions on Monday, October 17, including a request to reinstate bond.

Mystikal has remained in jail since he was arrested for sexual assault in July. The "Shake Ya A**" spitter was indicted for first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, simple criminal damage to property, simple robbery and multiple drug charges.

In September, Mystikal pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman and illegally possessing drugs at his Prairieville, Louisiana home, noting that he's the "true victim." His attorney Joel also said in a statement, "My client doesn't even do drugs, so he has absolutely no idea what they were talking about."

