Larsa Pippen Stops Using OnlyFans After Dad 'Took Her Sexy Feel Away'
The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star is no longer active on the adult-only subscription platform after her father made a comment that 'took her sexy feel away.'

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen was urged by her father to shut down her OnlyFans account. After stopping using the adults-only subscription platform so much because her father "took [her] sexy feel away" with his request, the 48-year-old reality star admitted she has hasn't been able to "get back to" where she was on the site since then.

"I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform; I think it's amazing," she said when asked if she was still making thousands of dollars a day from her presence on the platform during a BravoCon 2022 panel.

"My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, 'I don't know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.' And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it!"

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star was asked who the "most famous person" ever was to susbscribe to her page and, though she dodged answering the question, she shared some insight as to why she thinks she's been so popular.

She said, "I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic … I feel like that's my community of people, so I do feel that's probably why my numbers are up."

Larsa previously admitted her divorce from Scottie Pippen - which was finalised last year, three years after they split - felt like the "longest in history."

She shared, "I feel like it was three years. I was like, ‘Is it ever gonna be over?' It's the longest divorce in history. I'm kind of glad that like, you know, we are where we are today. The divorce is over, we're still in a great place and our kids are older too."

Larsa has four children - Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and 14-year-old Sophia - with her ex-husband and, in spite of seeking a divorce, she still has regrets about their break-up. She said, "I wish my kids would have had, you know, a mom and dad in the same home. I felt guilty because I just, you know, I grew up with my mom and dad."

"I wanted my kids to grow up like that, but as far as our relationship, it couldn't be better than it is right now. To be honest with you, we're like, in such a great place. We love each other. We're always gonna support each other. We support our kids, you know, we're just in a really good place."

