 

Guillermo del Toro Mourning the Loss of His Mother at 'Pinocchio' Premiere

Guillermo del Toro Mourning the Loss of His Mother at 'Pinocchio' Premiere
Celebrity

The 'Hellboy' filmmaker dedicates his animated movie to his recently-deceased mother, explaining that the classic tale is special to him because it forged a bond between him and his mom.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Guillermo del Toro was overcome with emotion at the "Pinocchio" premiere following the death of his mother. The "Hellboy" filmmaker has helmed a stop-motion take on the classic story for Netflix and confessed that the world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday, October 14 had additional poignancy as it came after the passing of his mother Guadalupe Gomez.

"I just want to say, my mother just passed away, and this was very special for her and me. This is not only the first time you'll see the movie, it's the first time she'll see the movie with us," Guillermo said when speaking at the premiere.

The director recalled his mother's love of "Pinocchio" and how the classic Disney animated film forged a bond between the pair that has influence Del Toro's career behind the camera. The 58-year-old filmmaker said, "I saw the film as a kid and it's a film that bonded me with my mom for an entire life."

  See also...

"It affected me because Pinocchio saw the world the way I saw it. I was a little bit enraged that people demand obedience from Pinocchio so I wanted to make a film about disobedience as a virtue, and to say that you shouldn't change to be loved."

"Pinocchio" is the first animated film that Del Toro has made and he thinks the medium should be appreciated more by the movie industry. He said, "Everybody who is here believes that animation is not a genre. That animation is art. Animation is film."

Guillermo has promised that his stop-motion movie will be "beautiful" and reflect the history of "Pinocchio". He explained, "I really wanted this movie to land in a way that had the expressiveness and the material nature of a handmade piece of animation - an artisanal, beautiful exercise and carving, painting, sculpting, but it had the sophistication of movement that research on rigs and puppetry-making has taken us."

"Pinocchio has lived through the centuries, a fable very close to my heart. We are very sure that this incarnation is particularly beautiful."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Accuses 'Jewish Zionists' of Leading ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Astray

Larsa Pippen Stops Using OnlyFans After Dad 'Took Her Sexy Feel Away'
Related Posts
'Pinocchio' Star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth Says It's Very Important to Stay True to Original Film

'Pinocchio' Star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth Says It's Very Important to Stay True to Original Film

Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton Added to Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Remake

Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton Added to Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Remake

Ewan McGregor Done Recording His First Part for Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'

Ewan McGregor Done Recording His First Part for Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'

Ewan McGregor and Tilda Swinton Spilled as Cast Members in Guillermo Del Toro 'Pinocchio'

Ewan McGregor and Tilda Swinton Spilled as Cast Members in Guillermo Del Toro 'Pinocchio'

Most Read
Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids
Celebrity

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

GloRilla Tired of People Asking Her to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

GloRilla Tired of People Asking Her to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

Tom Brady Hit With $11K NFL Fine for Kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett

Tom Brady Hit With $11K NFL Fine for Kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett