 

Jaime King's Ex Broke and Deep in Debt as She Allegedly Fails to Pay Him Spousal and Child Support

Kyle Newman files legal documents, accusing his estranged wife of refusing to comply with court order to pay him spousal and child support following their separation.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jaime King's estranged husband claims he's broke because the actress hasn't paid him any money. "Barely Lethal" director Kyle Newman has filed legal documents claiming the "Hart of Dixie" actress hasn't handed anything over despite her being ordered by a court in April to pay him $1,000 a month in spousal support and $429 a month in child support for their sons James, eight, and seven-year-old Leo.

Kyle claimed he put his career as a writer and filmmaker on hold to be a stay-at-home dad and has now found himself deep in debt and having to take money from his retirement fund in order to stay afloat, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The 46-year-old filmmaker also accused Jaime of refusing to comply with a court order to disclose information about her income and alleged the "Mistletoe Promise" star has decimated community property retirement accounts, taking over $500,000.

And that's not all as Kyle claimed the 43-year-old actress recently listed their family home for sale without his consent, with proceeds from that sale, totalling around $1.5 million, currently frozen.

He wants the judge to order Jaime to hand over $700,000 in attorney fees and costs from the proceeds of the sale of the house, and also wants her to be given an extra $50,000 in sanctions for defying previous court orders.

The pair's split hit headlines back in 2020 when Kyle filed documents requesting sole physical custody of the boys. In his original filing, Kyle wrote, "I have been the children's primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody."

Jaime's representative denied his claims that he was the primary caretaker and the actress later filed for divorce from Kyle to bring their 12-year marriage to an end.

