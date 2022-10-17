NBA YoungBoy's Fans Gush Over His Happy Family Portrait With Jazlyn and Their Kids

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bandit' rapper is sharing the photo featuring his fiance and their two children to announce his sixth album this year, titled 'Ma' I Got A Family', is coming this week.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is all about his family these days and he's particularly inspired by them for his new music. The Baton Rogue native has released a new family portrait featuring Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children together to announce his upcoming album.

On Sunday, October 16, YoungBoy took to social media to reveal that his sixth project this year is coming sooner than later. Titled "Ma' I Got A Family", the album will contain around 13-17 songs and it is dropping this week, but the exact date isn't announced just yet.

Along with the announcement, the 25-year-old shared the family portrait which saw him holding their 1-year-old daughter, Alice. Jazlyn stood next to him while cradling their second child together, a son who was born in late September.

After seeing the hip-hop star's family portrait, fans noticed the joy on YoungBoy's face and couldn't help gushing over it. "Idk...he's been very quiet and he looks healthy since he's been with her.....she might actually be his ONE," one person commented.

A second user similarly said, "Ok he looks good and healthy love that for him!" A third added, "I'm glad he's happy." Someone else weighed in on how Jazlyn seems to be a good influence on YoungBoy, "He's actually been looking very happy and it seems like he's been more chill. She might be good for him!"

Some others, meanwhile, trolled Jazlyn as they compared her to comedian Druski. "She do look like druski tho," one person clowned. Another claimed, "Look at @druski twin." A third added, "Looking like @druski," while someone else quipped, "I can't unsee Druski."

It's indeed Druski himself who started the comparison after he commented on YB's vlog earlier this month. Seeing the couple, the comedian wrote, "B***h look like me."

YoungBoy's label Never Broke Again LLC quickly checked on the comedian. Sending him a warning, the label's official account wrote in a since-deleted response, "@druski this why y'all n***as be dying."