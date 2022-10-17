GloRilla Called 'Cocky' After Firing Back at Hitkidd Over 'FNF' Dispute

Instagram Music

The 'F.N.F. (Let's Go)' raptress takes to her social media to apparently diss the producer and even accuse him of doing some 'snake s**t' behind her back after she signed to a label.

AceShowbiz - GloRilla has responded to Hitkidd's remarks that people are trying to take him to court for their hit song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)". The raptress took to her social media to apparently diss the producer and people were not pleased with her response.

After Hitkidd complained about the legal action and the fact that Glo signed to label without reaching out to him, Glo wrote on Facebook on Sunday, October 16, "Ion clear up no rumors unless they say my c*****e ain't Fat." She added, "believe whatever clown you want."

In a separate post, the "Tomorrow 2" femcee threw shade at Hitkidd as she added, "N***as been salty every since ian sign to Dey label to be a group for $0 smh." She also shared in another post, "N***a done made so much money from FNF & I haven't made not 1 red cent (other than shows)."

She continued, "but I'm still prospering cause guess what??? I CAN RAP IN REAL LIFE & ain't no mf 1 hit wonder !!!! I WROTE EVERY SINGLE LYRIC IN EVERY SINGLE SONG I EVER PUT OUT & even after all this I got luv fot hitkidd cause we came up together even doe he been going behind my back every since the song blew but dats another story for another day."

Glo then criticized Hitkidd for making their issue everyone's business. "I just hate da fact he had to bring business to social media when I could've BEEN came out about the snake s**t he been doing to me," she concluded.

Upon seeing their back-and-forth, some fans thought that Glo was being ungrateful. "man pls respect your producers. if the song blow, give em dues. it take us rappers a small amount of time to write TO the beat vs the time it probably took to MAKE the beat. always do right by the people who believed in you," one person said in an Instagram comment.

"He definitely deserves half the profit off that song…right is right and fair is fair," another commenter wrote. Giving her some advice, one user added, "Her and Latto [Mulatto] got big heads after their songs blew up.. learn to be humble.. these new girls getting to cocky."

Prior to this, Hitkidd claimed in a series of tweets that "these folks are trying to take me to court over 'FNF' because they want to OWN the song, BUT they want to own the song to put it on this EP which both parties knew." He continued, "So tell me how you gone PUT 'FNF' in your contract without telling me, AFTER I told you & YOUR MANAGER everyday that we was in LA with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sing you because of FNF so watch out."

"I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me," he went on to rant. "I did my best to protect you and the girls. This is only a portion of what I've been through. I'm bringing this light to this before word get out like I'm the bad guy. I'm a stand up guy and I stand on business and morals."