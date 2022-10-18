Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Top Searched Topic Following Home Robbery and Hiatus Announcement

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

One day before being listed as one of the top searched topics on the Internet, the Houston Hottie became a victim of home robbery and lost around $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics.

AceShowbiz - Unpleasant incidents that happened to Megan Thee Stallion apparently make people more curious about her. The Houston Hottie has become a top searched topic following her Los Angeles home robbery, hiatus announcement and emotional "Saturday Night Live" performance.

On Sunday, October 16, FemaleRapRoom via Twitter announced that Hot Girl Meg "was one of the Top 20 Most Searched Topics on Saturday, October 15." The celebrity gossip account further noted that the "WAP" raptress "was searched over 50,000 times."

The new record seemingly stemmed from recent terrible events that sadly happened to her. On Friday, October 14, the "Sweetest Pie" raptress became a victim of a home robbery. Her property was reportedly ransacked by two thieves who took up to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics.

The suspects, who were allegedly wearing hoodies and gloves, smashed a glass door at the back of the rapper's home and headed straight for her "primary bedroom." It's also reported that Megan was not home during the break-in.

Reacting to the home burglary, Meg turned to Twitter to simply tweet, "Wow." In a following post, the femcee shared, "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe [blue heart emoji and praying hands emoji]."

Later, Meg announced that she's going to take a break for a while. "Hotties im really sorry but after ['Saturday Night Live'] I really gotta take a break," the "Body" spitter told her fans. She later reasoned, "I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."

Following the home robbery, Meg took on double duty on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, October 15. In addition to serving as a host, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper performed several songs on the NBC sketch show. However, she couldn't help but get emotional when delivering "Anxiety".

The Grammy-winning artist rapped her verse in a beautiful red dress as she was surrounded by a group of dancers. Though her voice was a little bit shaky when spitting her reflective verses as she tried to hold back her tears, she managed to finish her performance.