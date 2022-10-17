 

John Lennon's Son Finds Being Introduced as the Legend's Offspring 'Soul Destroying'

John Lennon's Son Finds Being Introduced as the Legend's Offspring 'Soul Destroying'
Instagram
Celebrity

While insisting he has never felt overshadowed by his famous father, Julian Lennon who is also a musician admits he was not keen being known as his dad's son.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julian Lennon insists he has "never felt" he's been in his dad's shadow. Being the son of The Beatles legend John Lennon, the 59-year-old musician claims he's never felt overshadowed by his father and the success that he achieved.

"The whole shadow thing drove me nuts. 'You're under the shadow … ' shut up, no I'm not.' I never felt that way. It was only when other people brought that into the frame [that] it was a reminder of how people viewed me, because I would just get on with things," Julian explained.

Despite this, Julian can still recall being introduced at school as "the son of John Lennon." He told The Independent, "You had to stand up and it was, 'This is Julian Lennon, the son of John Lennon from the Beatles'. And I'm going, 'Really? You had to do that? Because you know how difficult it's going to be to make friends now, with genuine people?' "

  See also...

"Things like that, it was just soul-destroying because I just wanted to be me, get on with life. And we did for the most part, with little to no help from dad."

Meanwhile, Julian spent the COVID-19 pandemic at his home in Los Angeles. And the health crisis gave him an opportunity to reflect on his life and where he was going.

He shared, "I was on my own for pretty much two years, and there really was a lot of looking in the mirror thinking, 'Well, who am I? What's my deal? What's my purpose? Am I happy? If I'm not happy, then how do I change that?' It was looking at pretty much every detail of my life and saying, 'How do I achieve balance? How do I find peace?' "

You can share this post!

'The Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Shares Cute Pic With Kelley Flanagan After Rekindling Their Romance

GloRilla Tired of People Asking Her to Get Brazilian Butt Lift
Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating