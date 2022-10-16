 

Christina Ricci Reveals 'Yellowjackets' Cast Have 'Old Lady Text Chain Group'

Christina Ricci Reveals 'Yellowjackets' Cast Have 'Old Lady Text Chain Group'
Showtime
Celebrity

Although the 'Addams Family' star didn't get to hang out with the likes of Melanie Lynskey and Juliette Lewis very often, she still stays in touch with the ladies via texts.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christina Ricci forms an "old lady text chain group" with her "Yellowjackets" co-stars. Starring alongside the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell in the thriller drama, the 42-year-old actress has revealed that she has a great off-screen relationship with her co-stars.

"We don't all get to work together very often. I've only spent one day working with Tawny, two days working with Melanie. Then most of my stuff last year was with Juliette [Lewis]. We hang out outside of set," She told Us Weekly.

"We have an old lady text chain group and I commute back and forth to Vancouver, but whenever I do go into town, the ladies and I have dinner and I meet for a drink, and we talk all the time and see each other as much as we can."

  See also...

Christina plays the part of Misty Quigley, a care facility nurse, in the acclaimed TV series. The actress has relished the challenge of playing the character, describing Misty as having "her own morality."

The Hollywood star - who has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category - explained, "Misty is really fun and playing her is fun because it is really enjoyable for me to play characters that are not bound by the sort of normal societal constraints or any kind of moralistic boundaries."

"She very much has her own morality and that's fun and it's fun to play characters also that don't express their emotions in traditional ways. As an actor, I'm just always looking to do something new and different and something I haven't necessarily seen before."

"So the sort of freedom I get with Misty is pretty incredible. And then also it really was wonderful to be nominated for an Emmy. So that was great."

You can share this post!

Dwayne Johnson Muses on What His Speech Would Look Like If He Wins Oscar

Tiffany Haddish Thanks God for 'Getting Rid of the Mess' After Sex Abuse Lawsuit Is Dismissed
Related Posts
Christina Ricci's 8-Year-Old Son Traumatized by Sleeping Alone

Christina Ricci's 8-Year-Old Son Traumatized by Sleeping Alone

Christina Ricci Reveals Johnny Depp Was the One Who Taught Her About Homosexuality

Christina Ricci Reveals Johnny Depp Was the One Who Taught Her About Homosexuality

Christina Ricci Drops Restraining Order Against James Heerdegen as They Settle Their Divorce

Christina Ricci Drops Restraining Order Against James Heerdegen as They Settle Their Divorce

Christina Ricci Slams Kanye West Over 'Post Separation Abuse' Against Kim Kardashian

Christina Ricci Slams Kanye West Over 'Post Separation Abuse' Against Kim Kardashian

Most Read
Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash
Celebrity

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity