 

Sharon Osbourne Obsessed With Collecting 'Royal Family Memorabilia'

The former co-host of 'The Talk' still loves to collect royal family memorabilia although it's been a long time since she moved from Britain to the United States.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne reveals one of her hobbies is collecting "royal family memorabilia." Despite living in the US for more than two decades, the 70-year-old TV star admits that she's "obsessed" with collecting royal-themed memorabilia.

"The most British thing I do is collect royal family memorabilia. I'm obsessed!" she shared.

Sharon and her husband Ozzy have recently taken the decision to return to the UK. And the outspoken star has now encouraged her fans to spend some time in London, if they ever get the opportunity.

Sharon - who was born in Brixton, in south London - told Us Weekly, "One place everyone should visit is London. The most common thing fans say to me on the street is, 'How are Ozzy and the family doing?'"

Earlier this year, Sharon claimed that America has become "a very weird place to live." The TV star has lived in the US for more than 25 years, and Sharon insisted that her return to Britain has nothing to do with her husband's Parkinson's diagnosis.

Speaking about her decision to return home and whether it was connected to Ozzy's health issues, Sharon explained, "I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Despite this, Ozzy admits that his Parkinson's diagnosis has changed his outlook on life. The 73-year-old star - who has been married to Sharon since 1982 - explained, "You learn to live in the moment, because you don't know [what's going to happen]. You don't know when you're gonna wake up and you ain't gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don't think about it."

