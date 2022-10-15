Jennifer Flavin Has Come to Love Sylvester Stallone's Dog After Reconciliation

Instagram Celebrity

According to rumors, Sly Stallone's wife has come to adore his beloved Rottweiler Dwight after the couple called off divorce and gave their marriage another chance.

AceShowbiz - Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are keeping their Rottweiler Dwight after reconciliation. Sylvester's beloved dog was allegedly the reason why the pair parted ways earlier this year although they reconciled a month later in September and the pair filed a voluntary notice for dismissal of the divorce proceedings in Palm Beach County, Florida this month.

"Dwight is not only living with the family in Hidden Hills, but Jennifer now really digs the pooch," TMZ reports.

It was previously reported that Jennifer, 54, didn't want the dog but Sylvester, 76, went ahead and got him anyway. He then covered up a tattoo of Jennifer on his arm with an inking of the dog, leading to conflict between the pair.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the pair are now "together and very happy" after they were recently seen linked arm-in-arm with both wearing their wedding rings. Page Six reported the reunion came after they decided to "meet up at home" so they could work through their differences.

Sylvester's representative said in a statement at the time, "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy."

Days before the announcement, a court filing lodged at a court in Palm Beach, Florida, revealed the couple had agreed "it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court."

When Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester on August 19 she said he had "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estates" - an allegation denied by Sylvester.

The pair, who married in May 1995, share daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet. Sylvester has a son named Seargeoh, 43, with his ex Sasha Czack, 72, whom he married in 1974 and divorced nine years later. He also had a son named Sage with Sasha, but he died in 2012 from heart disease aged 36.