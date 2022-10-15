 

Darren Hayes Traumatized by His Violent Alcoholic Dad

Darren Hayes Traumatized by His Violent Alcoholic Dad
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Savage Garden star feels grateful to have a loving mother as he grew up with an alcoholic father who often beat his mom and called him gay slur.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Darren Hayes reveals his father was the first person to attack him for being gay. The 50-year-old pop star opened up that his childhood was "traumatising" because his father was a "violent alcoholic" who would beat his mum and "insult him" about his homosexuality.

"My experience was so traumatising. I had a father who was a violent alcoholic and he used to beat my mum and I was a really sensitive little kid. He was the first person to call me a gay slur and he called me the F word," he exclusively told BANG Showbiz.

The former Savage Garden star - who has been married to Richard Cullen since 2013 and was previously married to Colby Taylor - went on to explain that his maternal grandmother had taken her own life and yet his own mother - who grew up "dirt poor" and lived in a tent - continues to be a "source of love" and is the reason he was able to pursue a career in show business.

He said, "And my mother's mother - my grandma - committed suicide at the age of 49. And yet my mother is a source of love. She is so positive and so loving and everything I know about forgiveness and kindness comes from her."

  See also...

"But she grew up in a tent. Her dad was the kindest man. They were dirt poor, he worked repairing railways so they were called The Railway Children, living in temporary tents on the side of rail tracks with dirt floors. They had nothing yet they felt rich. And she's always instilled that feeling in me and that's always been my outlook in life."

"That's how I was able to come from the family I've come from and just watch a Madonna video and think 'Oh I'm just gonna do that!' I wouldn't wish that on someone but it is like the creation of a diamond."

"A diamond is created through extreme pressure and what it can create is one of the most beautiful and one of the strongest, toughest elements on earth. Some of my favourite people, like Madonna, came from a tragic moment of heartache and if you're able to maintain a loving heart despite what happens to you – and we've all had stuff happen to us. "

Darren's new album "Homosexual" is out now.

You can share this post!

Jennifer Flavin Has Come to Love Sylvester Stallone's Dog After Reconciliation
Related Posts
Darren Hayes Grew Up Not Knowing How Sex Worked, Thought He Would Die From AIDS for Being Gay

Darren Hayes Grew Up Not Knowing How Sex Worked, Thought He Would Die From AIDS for Being Gay

Darren Hayes on the 'Brink of Suicide' Before Coming Out as Gay

Darren Hayes on the 'Brink of Suicide' Before Coming Out as Gay

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange