Abigail Breslin Hopes to Help Fellow Domestic Violence Survivors by Sharing Her Story

Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Abigail Breslin has gotten candid about her experience in a past abusive relationship. On the reason why she decided to share her story, the "Little Miss Sunshine" leading lady said she hopes it can help fellow domestic violence survivors.

The 26-year-old began her Friday, October 14 Instagram post with a "massive TRIGGER WARNING" for her online devotees. She then divulged, "I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent."

"I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries... injuries most people didn't even see," she added. "I would use concealer and caked on foundation to hide any and all bruise, because in the same way, I still cared for this person."

"The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse," the actress, who is now engaged to Ira Kunyansky, further detailed. "I felt so unworthy of anyones love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME. That I was a b***h, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, unreasonable and unlovable."

Noting that it was the "loneliest" time she has ever had, Abigail said she is so grateful now for no longer being in that awful situation. "I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation," she explained. "I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me."

"I am now in a wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship with my fiance. My C-PTSD (complex post traumatic stress disorder is much better than it was in the first 2-3 years after my abusive relationship, but I still have moments," she claimed. "I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me. I am still healing."

Before concluding her message, Abigail stated, "I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone. If you are in an abusive relationship currently, you CAN get out of it." She continued, "I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support."