Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids
The 25-year-old rapper shares the said clip on his Instagram Story, which shows him cradling his baby daughter Journey Alexis Porter while sitting next to his young son, Javaughn J. Porter.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Blueface often made headlines with his romantic relationships, but not this time. The "Respect My Cryppin' " rapper recently took to his social media accounts to post a rare video of him spending time with his two kids, whom he shares with Jaidyn Alexis.

The 25-year-old shared the said clip on his Instagram Story. In the video, the emcee could be seen cradling his baby daughter Journey Alexis Porter while sitting next to his son, Javaughn J. Porter.

The footage showed Blueface having a conversation with a woman off the camera, who was seemingly Jaidyn. He asked her whether their son Javaughn could have his phone to play a certain game, but Jaidyn refused to do so. At some point, the young boy could be heard saying that daddy is his "favorite" instead of his mom.

Jaidyn announced on August 5 that she had given birth to her second child with Blueface. At the time, she shared a picture of her hand holding the infant's tiny leg. She captioned it with the baby's name alongside a heart emoji, a praying hands emoji and a leo sign, but didn't share other details, including the exact birth date.

It was not until October 6 that Jaidyn debuted Journey's face for the first time. Making use of Instagram, the mom of two unveiled a picture of the baby girl covered in a blue towel. Her hair looked wet with a hint of shampoo bubbles on the top of her forehead. In the caption, she penned, "girly face is 2 months," adding a red heart emoji.

Days prior to that, Jaidyn hinted that she might have rekindled her romance with Blueface after his split from Chrisean Rock. In a video shared on Instagram Story, she was seen sleeping next to the hip-hop artist in bed.

"You good cuz? What's up?" Jaidyn said. After patting Blueface's head, she added, "It's a lot of s**t going on, you know that? There's a lot of s**t going on. Finna beat yo a**. Get yo a** up, the f**k."

