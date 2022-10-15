Brian Austin Green Worried About Being Father Again at 49 When Sharna Burgess Was Pregnant

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor admits he was initially concerned about adjusting to a new life as a father of five before his baby with Burgess was born.

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green was anxious about becoming a father again at the age of 49. Already having four kids and becoming a dad again earlier this year when his current partner Sharna Burgess gave birth to a son named Zane Walker Green in June, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor admits he was initially worried he didn't have what it took to become a new dad again this year.

"There was that thought of, 'Man, it's been like six years. Do I still have this in me?' " he told Us Weekly. Brian, however, insists everything came flooding back as soon when his little boy was born. "Things are sort of second nature at this point," he explained.

Brian has three kids - Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five - with his ex Megan Fox and as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil. When asked about how Zane is getting on, Brian replied, "He's getting to that age now where he's much more reactionary. He smiles a lot and giggles [in his] sleep, which is the cutest thing in the world."

Brian went on to reveal it's been a big adjustment to become a dad again, but it's all worth it. He told the publication, "I'm so used to saying the years of my kids; [ages] and now I'm back at the month and week stage. My brain's constantly buffering, I go through that but it's amazing."

His comments come after Brian previously insisted he's "done" at five kids and has no plans to expand his family again. He explained, "I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon [before Zane], so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali."

"If I have another one, then I'm moving to like a school bus or something. How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I'm done at five."