 

DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks

DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks
Facebook
Music

The media personality hopped over to Twitter where he took a verbal shot at the rapper. "Lil Baby dissed me instead of Fani Willis (DA of fulton county) and his real opps.. Wat is Rap music."

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks has been mentioned on Lil Baby's "It's Only Me" songs, and he's confused why the rapper would bring up his name. Upon learning of the emcee's diss tracks for him, the YouTuber gave his response on Instagram Story posts.

In one snap, Akademiks wrote, "I heard le Bebe shouted me out twice in da album? Wat he say y'all pmo." He then shared a snippet of "Top Priority", adding several crying laughing emojis and questioned, "What le Bebe [talk about]?"

  See also...

Akademiks hopped over to Twitter where he took a verbal shot at the rapper. "Lil Baby dissed me instead of Fani Willis (DA of fulton county) and his real opps.. Wat is Rap music."

Baby took a shot at Akademiks on "From Now On". "Really sturdy, a wall, n***a, can't beat me/ Akademiks know he ain't as rich as me/ Brodie ready to eat for a twenty piece/ I ain't got nothin' to say to you mini-mes," he rhymes.

On "Top Priority", meanwhile, Baby spits, "Akademiks, n***as think they can't get touched." He continues, "Ion be on computers much, CED turnt me on to youtube/ I keep tryna tell em I'm different from what they used to."

You can share this post!

'The Bachelor' Alum Lesley Murphy Ties the Knot With Fiance Alex Kavanagh

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids
Related Posts
DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Reacts After Joe Budden Calls Him Out for Posting PnB Rock's Interview Post-His Death

DJ Akademiks Reacts After Joe Budden Calls Him Out for Posting PnB Rock's Interview Post-His Death

DJ Akademiks on How Young Thug's RICO Arrest Plays Role in Hip-Hop 'Cleansing'

DJ Akademiks on How Young Thug's RICO Arrest Plays Role in Hip-Hop 'Cleansing'

DJ Akademiks Heavily Mocked After Exposing Doja Cat's DMs Calling Him 'a Low-Piece of S**t'

DJ Akademiks Heavily Mocked After Exposing Doja Cat's DMs Calling Him 'a Low-Piece of S**t'

Most Read
DaBaby Surrounded by 25 Baby Mamas in 'No Condom' Visuals
Music

DaBaby Surrounded by 25 Baby Mamas in 'No Condom' Visuals

Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting at G Herbo's Atlanta Show

Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting at G Herbo's Atlanta Show

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Podcaster Rory Farrell Says He's Denied Entry at Jack Harlow's Concert After Criticizing His Skill

Podcaster Rory Farrell Says He's Denied Entry at Jack Harlow's Concert After Criticizing His Skill

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Nicki Minaj and Latto Trade Shots on Twitter Over Grammy Awards 2023 Nomination

Nicki Minaj and Latto Trade Shots on Twitter Over Grammy Awards 2023 Nomination

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys for Putting 'Super Freaky Girl' in Pop and Latto's 'Big Energy' in Rap

Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys for Putting 'Super Freaky Girl' in Pop and Latto's 'Big Energy' in Rap

Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kodak Black Accused of Stealing Saucy Santana's Song 'Walk' Over Identical Lyrics

Kodak Black Accused of Stealing Saucy Santana's Song 'Walk' Over Identical Lyrics

Queen Unleash Lost Song 'Face It Alone' Featuring Late Freddie Mercury

Queen Unleash Lost Song 'Face It Alone' Featuring Late Freddie Mercury

Silk Sonic 'Humbly' and 'Sexually' Bows Out of Submitting Album for Grammys Consideration

Silk Sonic 'Humbly' and 'Sexually' Bows Out of Submitting Album for Grammys Consideration

Emma Bunton Addresses Rumor Spice Girls Are Booked for Glastonbury

Emma Bunton Addresses Rumor Spice Girls Are Booked for Glastonbury