DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks

The media personality hopped over to Twitter where he took a verbal shot at the rapper. "Lil Baby dissed me instead of Fani Willis (DA of fulton county) and his real opps.. Wat is Rap music."

Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks has been mentioned on Lil Baby's "It's Only Me" songs, and he's confused why the rapper would bring up his name. Upon learning of the emcee's diss tracks for him, the YouTuber gave his response on Instagram Story posts.

In one snap, Akademiks wrote, "I heard le Bebe shouted me out twice in da album? Wat he say y'all pmo." He then shared a snippet of "Top Priority", adding several crying laughing emojis and questioned, "What le Bebe [talk about]?"

Baby took a shot at Akademiks on "From Now On". "Really sturdy, a wall, n***a, can't beat me/ Akademiks know he ain't as rich as me/ Brodie ready to eat for a twenty piece/ I ain't got nothin' to say to you mini-mes," he rhymes.

On "Top Priority", meanwhile, Baby spits, "Akademiks, n***as think they can't get touched." He continues, "Ion be on computers much, CED turnt me on to youtube/ I keep tryna tell em I'm different from what they used to."