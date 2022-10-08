Blueface's BM Debuts First Look at Their 2-Month-Old Daughter

Instagram/Twitter Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram page, Jaidyn Alexis shares a photo showing the newborn's face for the first time since giving birth to the bundle of joy back in August.

AceShowbiz - Blueface's baby mama Jaidyn Alexis has given his fans the first look at their second child together. Several months after welcoming the bundle of joy, she made use of her social media page to debut her daughter's face for the first time.

Making use of Instagram, Jaidyn unveiled on Thursday, October 6 a picture of the baby girl, who is named Journey Alexis Porter, during bath time. Covered in a blue towel, her hair looks wet with a hint of shampoo bubbles on the top of her forehead.

"girly face is 2 months," Jaidyn simply captioned the snap, adding a red heart emoji.

In the comment section, her followers noted Journey's resemblance to her mother and elder brother Javaughn J Porter. "Your twin !!!!" one person remarked. "Oh my goodness JaVaughn's twin!!!" another wrote.

"Awwwwwwwwwwwww she looks like both parents & her brother," a third exclaimed. Someone else gushed, "She's so perfect."

Jaidyn announced on August 5 that she had given birth to her second child with Blueface. At the time, she shared a picture of her hand holding the infant's tiny leg. She captioned it with the baby's name alongside a heart emoji, a praying hands emoji and a leo sign, but didn't share other details, including the exact birth date.

Jaidyn confirmed her pregnancy with their second child back in December 2021. At that time, she posted a video that saw her giving a gift box to her beau in front of a Christmas tree. Their son, who was also present at that time, excitedly told the emcee, "Open it, open it!"

After Blueface opened the box, it took a while for him to realize that it was a positive pregnancy test. "Are you pregnant?" he asked Jaidyn. After his baby mama said yes, he was quick to hug her, saying, "I knew it and I was right." Alongside the clip, Jaidyn wrote, "I guess Christmas came a little early this year."