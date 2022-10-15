Ed Sheeran Admits to Struggles With Raising Two Kids

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Opening up about how he is coping with parenthood, the 'Shape of You' crooner tells 'Good Morning America' that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn feel like they're 'in the trenches.'

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran feels like he is in the "trenches" fathering his two girls. The 31-year-old singer, who shares daughters Lyra Antarctica, two, and five-month-old Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, also revealed he has taken his kids on tour.

He told "Good Morning America" on Friday, October 14, about how he is coping with parenthood, "It's great. We're in the trenches. They've been on tour with me. My second daughter was born while we were on tour, but my first daughter comes to the shows, she's quite aware. I think she assumes everyone else's dad sings as well, though. It's every cliche that people say about parenting. You love both kids exactly the same but also completely differently. I'm really enjoying being a father of two."

Ed said in November having Lyra Antarctica was a "blessing" and "miracle" after he and Cherry struggled to conceive "for a while." They had their eldest daughter last August after a natural conception while they were on holiday in Antarctica, which inspired the girl's name.

The singer told fans in May he and his wife had a second daughter, saying he was "over the moon" to again be a dad. He announced the news by sharing an image of a white pair of baby booties on Instagram, saying, "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Ed has also said he wants to add more kids to his brood, telling the "Open House" podcast in June, "I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this. I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."