 

Ed Sheeran Admits to Struggles With Raising Two Kids

Ed Sheeran Admits to Struggles With Raising Two Kids
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

Opening up about how he is coping with parenthood, the 'Shape of You' crooner tells 'Good Morning America' that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn feel like they're 'in the trenches.'

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran feels like he is in the "trenches" fathering his two girls. The 31-year-old singer, who shares daughters Lyra Antarctica, two, and five-month-old Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, also revealed he has taken his kids on tour.

He told "Good Morning America" on Friday, October 14, about how he is coping with parenthood, "It's great. We're in the trenches. They've been on tour with me. My second daughter was born while we were on tour, but my first daughter comes to the shows, she's quite aware. I think she assumes everyone else's dad sings as well, though. It's every cliche that people say about parenting. You love both kids exactly the same but also completely differently. I'm really enjoying being a father of two."

Ed said in November having Lyra Antarctica was a "blessing" and "miracle" after he and Cherry struggled to conceive "for a while." They had their eldest daughter last August after a natural conception while they were on holiday in Antarctica, which inspired the girl's name.

  See also...

The singer told fans in May he and his wife had a second daughter, saying he was "over the moon" to again be a dad. He announced the news by sharing an image of a white pair of baby booties on Instagram, saying, "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Ed has also said he wants to add more kids to his brood, telling the "Open House" podcast in June, "I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this. I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

You can share this post!

Yo Gotti Almost Stabbed in Jail After Being Called Snitch

Amber Heard Comes With 16-Point Appeal Against Johnny Depp Over Defamation Trial
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Sends Sam Smith Giant 'Wild' and NSFW Gift

Ed Sheeran Sends Sam Smith Giant 'Wild' and NSFW Gift

Ed Sheeran Lives Everyday Life With Pokemon in 'Celestial' Music Video

Ed Sheeran Lives Everyday Life With Pokemon in 'Celestial' Music Video

Ed Sheeran Ordered to Stand Trial in 'Thinking Out Loud' Marvin Gaye Copyright Lawsuit

Ed Sheeran Ordered to Stand Trial in 'Thinking Out Loud' Marvin Gaye Copyright Lawsuit

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About the High Bar He Sets for Himself

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About the High Bar He Sets for Himself

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange