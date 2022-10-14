Gunna Reportedly Denied Bond for 3rd Time Because of This

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, Judge Ural Glanville has denied the 'Pushing P' rapper's request for the third time to get him bonded out until trial in January 2023.

AceShowbiz - Gunna seemingly has to remain behind bars until his trial next year. According to a new report, Judge Ural Glanville denied the "Pushing P" rapper's request for the third time to get him bonded out until trial.

Detailing the decision, Rolling Stones claimed on Thursday, October 13 report that the emcee's attorney argued that there wasn't a "single person has actually made an accusation that [he] has threatened anybody." The attorney for the rapper, who was arrested in RICO case, also stated that "the DA has pruned the indictment in the superseding indictment to remove virtually any reference to Kitchens' involvement in any violence-related offense."

However, the judge reportedly revealed concerns about Gunna intimidating witnesses. Thus, the "YSL" rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is set to remain incarcerated until his trial in January 2023.

Upon learning of the matter, Kim Kardashian once again took to social media to show support to Gunna. On Instagram Stories, "The Kardashians" star wrote, "Imagine sitting in a jail with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren't in a gang."

"That's where my friend Sergio finds himself today after having his bond denied for the third time despite there being zero evidence that he committed a crime," she added. She concluded her post, "Sergio deserves better and we all should demand better. #FreeGunna."

Prior to this, Kim also publicly supported Gunna. On September 30, "The Kardashians" star wrote on Instagram Story, "Gunna has reportedly been dropped from any violence acts and hasn't been named by any of the witnesses. He's spent 141 days in jail so far and will have a 3rd attempt at bond soon."

Alongside the message, Kim also posted an Instagram post which caption read, "FREE GUNNA."

Following Gunna's arrest in May, Kim was among those who called for his release. In July, the SKIMS founder showed support for the rapper in a tweet which read, "#FreeGunna." She also added the emojis "Free" and "P," in reference to the artists song "pushin P".

Back in May, Gunna turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. He was later charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Gunna's attorneys Donald F. Samuel, John A. Garland and Kristen W. Novay later released a statement in which they claimed that their client "is innocent."

Denying the authorities' claim that YSL Record, whose founder Young Thug was also arrested, is not a record label but a criminal street gang, the statement continued, "The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of criminal conspiracy. Mr. Kitchens, an entertainer, and philanthropist, created the first ever local free in-school grocery and clothing store feeding over 400 children weekly, and nationally sponsored giveaways for victims of disasters and food shortages. Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community, and it is our privilege to advocate for him."