Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti Is Finally Out

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has finally released "Gotta Move On" remix featuring Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti. The hip-hop mogul dropped the track, dubbed the "Queens Remix", on Friday, October 14 along with its official music video.

Both Miami and Ashanti join Diddy in the visuals. Some scenes show the City Girls member enjoying a night drive with her "papi," while some scenes displays the "Foolish" songstress singing next to the emcee in a busy kitchen restaurant.

In her verse, Ashanti seemingly addresses Irv Gotti's recent comments about their romantic relationship that took place around 20 years ago. "It's giving obsessed, it's giving you stressed/ It's giving you pressed, it's giving this n***a missing the best," she sings. "But it's been 20 years, please cry less/ We can see you and your tears."

Diddy first teased the "Gotta Move On" remix earlier this month. "Ayo check it out," the 52-year-old said in an Instagram video as he turned the remix down to talk. "Big shout-out to New York. We got the remix coming on the way. Shout out to Ron Brown, you a fool for this one. Flex, this what happens when the city works together."

Before adding the volume and previewing Miami's verse, Diddy stated, "Hey yo, Caresha, talk to 'em." In the caption, the Bad Boy Records founder first wrote, "#gottamoveon phase 3 has begun!!!! We will not stop until we are number one!"

"Help spread the vibration of love. I'm here to make you feel good! @ronbrowz @brysontiller @funkflex @djenuff @yungmiami305 [fire emojis] coming next week with a video!" he added. "Keep on repeat!!!!! Repost to the world!!!"

Diddy dropped the original version of "Gotta Move On" in July. He also treated fans to its official music video. The Teyana Taylor-directed visuals featured appearances from Tiffany Haddish, London On Da Track, Joie Chavis, Serayah as well as KenStarrrz among others.