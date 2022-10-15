 

Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti Is Finally Out

Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti Is Finally Out
Music

In her verse, the 42-year-old singer seemingly addresses Irv Gotti's recent comments about their romantic relationship that took place around 20 years ago as she sings, 'It's been 20 years, please cry less.'

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has finally released "Gotta Move On" remix featuring Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti. The hip-hop mogul dropped the track, dubbed the "Queens Remix", on Friday, October 14 along with its official music video.

Both Miami and Ashanti join Diddy in the visuals. Some scenes show the City Girls member enjoying a night drive with her "papi," while some scenes displays the "Foolish" songstress singing next to the emcee in a busy kitchen restaurant.

In her verse, Ashanti seemingly addresses Irv Gotti's recent comments about their romantic relationship that took place around 20 years ago. "It's giving obsessed, it's giving you stressed/ It's giving you pressed, it's giving this n***a missing the best," she sings. "But it's been 20 years, please cry less/ We can see you and your tears."

  See also...

Diddy first teased the "Gotta Move On" remix earlier this month. "Ayo check it out," the 52-year-old said in an Instagram video as he turned the remix down to talk. "Big shout-out to New York. We got the remix coming on the way. Shout out to Ron Brown, you a fool for this one. Flex, this what happens when the city works together."

Before adding the volume and previewing Miami's verse, Diddy stated, "Hey yo, Caresha, talk to 'em." In the caption, the Bad Boy Records founder first wrote, "#gottamoveon phase 3 has begun!!!! We will not stop until we are number one!"

"Help spread the vibration of love. I'm here to make you feel good! @ronbrowz @brysontiller @funkflex @djenuff @yungmiami305 [fire emojis] coming next week with a video!" he added. "Keep on repeat!!!!! Repost to the world!!!"

Diddy dropped the original version of "Gotta Move On" in July. He also treated fans to its official music video. The Teyana Taylor-directed visuals featured appearances from Tiffany Haddish, London On Da Track, Joie Chavis, Serayah as well as KenStarrrz among others.

You can share this post!

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Robbie Coltrane Dished on 'Constant Pain' After His Knee Cartilage Disintegrated
Related Posts
Diddy Clarifies Comment About Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt: 'I Don't Rock With It'

Diddy Clarifies Comment About Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt: 'I Don't Rock With It'

Diddy Feels 'So Blessed' to Have Met Yung Miami Amid Dating Speculation

Diddy Feels 'So Blessed' to Have Met Yung Miami Amid Dating Speculation

Diddy Denies Stealing Money From 'Fake Pastor' Mase

Diddy Denies Stealing Money From 'Fake Pastor' Mase

Diddy Calls Kanye 'Free Thinker', Urges People Not to Cancel Him Amid 'White Lives Matter' Scandal

Diddy Calls Kanye 'Free Thinker', Urges People Not to Cancel Him Amid 'White Lives Matter' Scandal

Most Read
Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'
Music

Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'

DaBaby Surrounded by 25 Baby Mamas in 'No Condom' Visuals

DaBaby Surrounded by 25 Baby Mamas in 'No Condom' Visuals

Post Malone Apologizes to Boston Fans With Free Signed T-Shirts During Show

Post Malone Apologizes to Boston Fans With Free Signed T-Shirts During Show

Watch EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly's Newly-Released Music Video for 'Death Around the Corner'

Watch EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly's Newly-Released Music Video for 'Death Around the Corner'

Podcaster Rory Farrell Says He's Denied Entry at Jack Harlow's Concert After Criticizing His Skill

Podcaster Rory Farrell Says He's Denied Entry at Jack Harlow's Concert After Criticizing His Skill

NBA YoungBoy Plans Collaborative Album With Baton Rogue Artists Only

NBA YoungBoy Plans Collaborative Album With Baton Rogue Artists Only

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Blink-182 Surprises Fans With Reunion Tour Featuring Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 Surprises Fans With Reunion Tour Featuring Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys for Putting 'Super Freaky Girl' in Pop and Latto's 'Big Energy' in Rap

Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys for Putting 'Super Freaky Girl' in Pop and Latto's 'Big Energy' in Rap

Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kodak Black Accused of Stealing Saucy Santana's Song 'Walk' Over Identical Lyrics

Kodak Black Accused of Stealing Saucy Santana's Song 'Walk' Over Identical Lyrics

Queen Unleash Lost Song 'Face It Alone' Featuring Late Freddie Mercury

Queen Unleash Lost Song 'Face It Alone' Featuring Late Freddie Mercury